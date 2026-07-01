Swiss Open Gstaad
Swiss Open Gstaad
Watch the elite of the tennis world compete in some of the most incredible matches in the charming mountain village of Gstaad in Switzerland on July 11-19, 2026.
History of the Swiss Open Gstaad
The first international tennis tournament was held in Gstaad in 1915. Since then, some of the best tennis players have competed in the tournament in the Bernese Oberland, including Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, Roger Federer, and many more. In 2015, the Swiss Open became the oldest tournament in Switzerland when it celebrated its 100th anniversary.
The Swiss Open Gstaad 2026
For over a week, there will be games daily starting from 10am, culminating in the final on Sunday. The tournament village surrounds the Roy Emerson Arena, and it offers visitors everything they could need, from restaurants, bars, entertainment, autograph stations, and much more!
Players
The following are some of the players who will be playing at the Swiss Open Gstaad 2026:
- Alexander Bublik
- Arthur Rinderknech
- Miomir Kecmanović
- Lorenzo Sonego
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Quentin Halys
- Casper Ruud
- Jaume Munar
- Raphaël Collignon
- Mattia Bellucci
- Francisco Comesana
- Stan Wawrinka
- Valentin Vacherot
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo
- Yannick Hanfmann
- Jan-Lennard Struff
- Matteo Berrettini
Attending the Swiss Open Gstaad
Interested in seeing some of the best tennis players in action? Head over to the Swiss Open Gstaad official website for more information on the event, tickets, and how to access the location via public transportation.
The Arena is very close to Gstaad train station and situated on one of the most beautiful train routes in Switzerland! If you plan ahead, you could even arrive via the elegant and old-fashioned Belle Epoque train, which runs between Montreux and Zweisimmen.