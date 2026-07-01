Watch the elite of the tennis world compete in some of the most incredible matches in the charming mountain village of Gstaad in Switzerland on July 11-19, 2026.

History of the Swiss Open Gstaad

The first international tennis tournament was held in Gstaad in 1915. Since then, some of the best tennis players have competed in the tournament in the Bernese Oberland, including Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, Roger Federer, and many more. In 2015, the Swiss Open became the oldest tournament in Switzerland when it celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The Swiss Open Gstaad 2026

For over a week, there will be games daily starting from 10am, culminating in the final on Sunday. The tournament village surrounds the Roy Emerson Arena, and it offers visitors everything they could need, from restaurants, bars, entertainment, autograph stations, and much more!

Players

The following are some of the players who will be playing at the Swiss Open Gstaad 2026: