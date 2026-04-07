Summerside Festival
Summerside Festival
Superstars of the rock and metal world will bring the noise to Grenchen at this year's Summerside Festival.
Summerside Festival 2025
Following a wildly successful debut last year, the festival dedicated to heavy music is back! With around 45 rock and metal acts playing over three days, there's plenty to enjoy. For the nights of Friday and Saturday, there's also an electronic stage to see you into the small hours.
The Headliners
The line-up is absolutely packed with talent, and here's the headline acts for each day, just to give you a taste.
Thursday, June 26
- Billy Idol
- Europe
- Royal Republic
Friday, June 27
- Apocalyptica
- Epica
- Alestorm
Saturday, June 28
- Dream Theater
- Within Temptation
- Airbourne
Ticket Options
Day tickets are available, as well as two- or three-day passes, so you can always just drop in for your favourite bands. Camping can be added on as an optional extra, but if you would rather not risk the Swiss weather and prefer to stay in a hotel, the festival is very close to the town.
VIP tickets are also available, which give access to the exclusive VIP lounge and separate VIP bar with a "chill area". You also get access to an exclusive entrance gate with no waiting time to get in, VIP toilets and all-you-can-eat dinner and drinks (excluding wine and cocktails).
Arrival Information
If you are camping, you can actually arrive from 4pm on Wednesday, June 25, the day before the festival really starts. Bear in mind that there won't be any entertainment that night. If you are arriving on other days, the campsite check-in opens at 8am each morning and closes every night at 10pm, so no midnight arrivals!
The concert area opens each morning at 11am.
How to get to the Summerside Festival
Grenchen is in the Swiss canton of Solothurn, and just a 45-minute hop by train from Bern or an hour from Basel. The festival is surprisingly close to town and we do recommend you come by public transport if you can.
It's a 20-minute walk from Grenchen Süd train station, which has a supermarket almost next door to it so you can stock up on snacks for the campsite. Grenchen Nord is a little further away but with a connection via the number 23 bus, you can be there I'm just five minutes. If you must drive to the site, parking tickets are available in advance.
Check out the whole line-up and buy your tickets from the Summerside Festival website.