Superstars of the rock and metal world will bring the noise to Grenchen at this year's Summerside Festival.

Summerside Festival 2025

Following a wildly successful debut last year, the festival dedicated to heavy music is back! With around 45 rock and metal acts playing over three days, there's plenty to enjoy. For the nights of Friday and Saturday, there's also an electronic stage to see you into the small hours.

The Headliners

The line-up is absolutely packed with talent, and here's the headline acts for each day, just to give you a taste.

Thursday, June 26

Billy Idol

Europe

Royal Republic

Friday, June 27

Apocalyptica

Epica

Alestorm

Saturday, June 28

Dream Theater

Within Temptation

Airbourne

Ticket Options

Day tickets are available, as well as two- or three-day passes, so you can always just drop in for your favourite bands. Camping can be added on as an optional extra, but if you would rather not risk the Swiss weather and prefer to stay in a hotel, the festival is very close to the town.