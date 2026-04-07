Stairways to Heaven is a challenging endurance race that takes place on the steps alongside the Ritom funicular railway in Canton Ticino. The funicular track begins at Piotta, in the valley of the Ticino River, and finishes at Piora, which is close to a lake called Lake Ritom.

Running up 4.261 steps

The running course is extraordinarily challenging: runners scale a 1,3-kilometre distance at 780 vertical metres (that's almost twice the height of the Empire State Building), covering a total of 4.261 concrete steps. The stairway is quite steep: the slope varies from 71 percent to 89 percent! With a course this steep, in many ways it's more of a strenuous climb than a run! The runners go in single file, in 45-second intervals, since the staircase is narrow.

A race on the steps next to the funicular tracks

Technically, the steps are a service route for employees of the funicular only, but the public is allowed to use the steps once a year. In fact, anybody attempting to use the steps at any other time of year would face serious consequences, such as being disqualified from any future Stairways to Heaven races.

Stairways to Heaven is not the only Swiss endurance race taking place on a set of steps beside a funicular railway. The Niesen stairway - the longest set of steps in the world - consists of 11.674 steps, alongside the Niesen funicular railway - the world's longest funicular track - on a 3,4km route. The public is allowed to use the steps once a year for the “Niesenlauf” (Niesen Stairway Run) race.