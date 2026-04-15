Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel
Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel
For almost a quarter of a century, Groove Now Blues Weeks has been bringing the very best international blues artists to Basel and it's back again this May.
Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel
With eleven nights of high-quality blues music, Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel is one of the most important blues festivals in Europe. Featuring some of the world's best contemporary and traditional international artists, there is something for every blues lover at this festival. For most of the artists, it's their only date in Switzerland this year, so make sure you don't miss out!
There are plenty of tribute nights. These shows are exclusive to the Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel.
Intimate concerts
The concerts are staged at Antikenmuseum Basel, the Basel Museum of Ancient Art, a venue with a capacity for only a couple of hundred people. This intimate space means you are sure to feel up close and personal with the stars of the blues scene, and hear the music as it's really meant to be.
Get your tickets for Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel
Tickets can be purchased online in advance from the Groove Now Blues Weeks Basel website, and some nights look likely to sell out, so don't hesitate too long! Atlantis is in the heart of Basel and is easily accessible by public transport. The SBB train station is just a 10-minute walk from the venue, and there are also plenty of trams running close by.