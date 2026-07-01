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Sion Sous Les Étoiles

Sion Sous Les Étoiles

Sion Sous Les Étoiles

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Tourbillon Stadium Sion

Sion Sous Les Etoiles is a popular open-air festival with an impressive line-up of international and Swiss artists with varied styles. Sion Sous Les Etoiles (Sion Under the Stars) is held on the Tourbillon Plain each year, located next to the Tourbillon Stadium (Stade de Tourbillon) in Sion, in the canton of Valais.

The festival gates open at 4:30pm each day of the festival, offering hours of superb music for festivalgoers to create long-lasting memories. Each night, there are DJ-fuelled after-parties until the small hours.

Sion Sous Les Étoiles artist line-up 2026

  • Julien Doré
  • Christophe Maé
  • Vitaa
  • Luiza
  • GIMS
  • Louane
  • Marine
  • Jeanne Cherhal
  • Stephan Eicher
  • Star Academy
  • David Carreira
  • Superbus
  • Loris Mittaz

Plan your visit to Sion Sous Les Étoiles

The venue, next to the Tourbillon Stadium, is easy to reach by public transport from other Swiss cities, for example, Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich or Bern. The train station is a 20-minute walk from the festival site. Free parking is available for anyone driving to the festival.

While in Sion, why not check out the sights and attractions? The medieval town and its surrounding area is known for its castles. Tourbillon Castle, along with 13 other buildings, is listed on the Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites, and a few additional buildings have been declared historical sites of national significance. 

Get your tickets to Sion Sous Les Étoiles

Get your tickets on the Sion Sous Les Etoiles website. Festivalgoers can purchase tickets for individual days or a multi-day pass, which offers a better rate and the flexibility to attend multiple concerts.

There are also VIP packages available, offering access to the VIP area, the best views of the stage, an exclusive bar, a cocktail reception and more.

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