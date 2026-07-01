Sion Sous Les Etoiles is a popular open-air festival with an impressive line-up of international and Swiss artists with varied styles. Sion Sous Les Etoiles (Sion Under the Stars) is held on the Tourbillon Plain each year, located next to the Tourbillon Stadium (Stade de Tourbillon) in Sion, in the canton of Valais.

The festival gates open at 4:30pm each day of the festival, offering hours of superb music for festivalgoers to create long-lasting memories. Each night, there are DJ-fuelled after-parties until the small hours.

Sion Sous Les Étoiles artist line-up 2026

Julien Doré

Christophe Maé

Vitaa

Luiza

GIMS

Louane

Marine

Jeanne Cherhal

Stephan Eicher

Star Academy

David Carreira

Superbus

Loris Mittaz

Plan your visit to Sion Sous Les Étoiles

The venue, next to the Tourbillon Stadium, is easy to reach by public transport from other Swiss cities, for example, Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich or Bern. The train station is a 20-minute walk from the festival site. Free parking is available for anyone driving to the festival.

While in Sion, why not check out the sights and attractions? The medieval town and its surrounding area is known for its castles. Tourbillon Castle, along with 13 other buildings, is listed on the Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites, and a few additional buildings have been declared historical sites of national significance.