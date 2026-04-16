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Straight from London’s West End and after countless sold-out performances around the world, they are finally returning: Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners. This critically acclaimed production brings to life the remarkable story of one of Ireland’s most beloved and influential folk bands. In close collaboration with the legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s - the very place in Dublin where the journey of The Dubliners began back in 1962 - and with the support of the Irish Tourist Board, this show has become a true celebration of heritage, music, and storytelling. The songs, stories, and humour behind The Dubliners With a six-piece ensemble of outstanding musicians and singers, Seven Drunken Nights traces the unforgettable five-decade career of The Dubliners. Audiences are taken on a journey through the band’s humble beginnings in a small Dublin pub to their rise as international folk legends, adored across generations. Along the way, the performance captures not only the songs but also the stories, humour, and character that made The Dubliners unique.

The cast is made up of extraordinarily talented performers who recreate the raw energy, warmth, and unmistakable sound of the band. Their passion for the music shines through every chord, every lyric, and every beat, transporting audiences back to an era when Irish folk music first conquered the world stage. Songs such as Whiskey in the Jar, The Wild Rover, and, of course, Seven Drunken Nights are delivered with such authenticity and flair that audiences cannot help but sing along. A theatrical experience that interweaves live performance with storytelling But this production is far more than just a concert. It is a theatrical experience that interweaves live performance with storytelling, transporting the audience to the smoky pubs, lively streets, and spirited gatherings of Ireland in the 1960s and beyond. Every detail, from the arrangements to the atmosphere created on stage, pays homage to the culture that gave birth to The Dubliners and to the enduring power of their music.

Since its debut, Seven Drunken Nights has captivated audiences across Europe, North America, and beyond. The show has earned standing ovations in major theatres and concert halls, consistently praised for its ability to capture the heart and soul of Irish folk. It has become much more than a tribute - it is an immersive celebration that continues to grow in popularity year after year. Join in with the laughter and song, united by the timeless spirit of Irish folk The 5th Anniversary Tour is a milestone that demonstrates just how deeply this show resonates with people. Whether you are a lifelong fan of The Dubliners or discovering their music for the first time, you will find yourself swept away by the sheer joy and energy of the performance. Young and old alike join in laughter, song, and applause, united by the timeless spirit of Irish folk. There is no doubt: this is the ultimate feel-good show. It is a night of music that warms the heart, stirs the soul, and leaves audiences humming long after the final curtain falls. Few experiences can recreate the magic of Irish folk the way Seven Drunken Nights does - and that is why it continues to draw sold-out crowds wherever it goes. So raise a glass, clap your hands, and prepare for an unforgettable journey through the history of one of the greatest folk bands of all time. Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners is back, bigger and better than ever, ready to enchant audiences once again.