Rowing World Cup Lucerne

Join in for the Lucerne Rowing World Cup, also known as the Lucerne Regatta, on June 26-28, 2026.

Rowing traditions

This event has been going on for over 100 years, and it showcases the best in national and international rowing. The Lucerne Regatta is comparable to having its own sports genre; every year, over a thousand of the world’s elite oarsmen and women compete in the World Cup Finals on the Rotsee.

This lake is unique in the sense that it is perfect for an international rowing competition, but is usually only used as a racing location once a year, spending the rest of the year as a recreational site and a nature reserve.

The Lucerne Regatta Association

The Lucerne Regatta Association was founded in 1903 and has been organising rowing regattas in Lucerne ever since. In 1962, the first World Rowing Championships took place on the Rotsee, and the event has returned to the lake every year since. In addition to the World Rowing Championships, Lucerne has also been the venue for the European Championships four times, and it hosts the annual Swiss Championships.