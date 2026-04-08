Randy Feltface live stand-up comedy show

Get your tickets to the outstanding, award-winning stand-up comedy show, Gimmick, by Randy Feltface in Zurich and Geneva in February 2026.

Get tickets to Randy Feltface live in Zurich and Geneva

You may have watched Randy Feltface on Netflix, or you may have yet to discover his hilarious take on life. The Australian comedian's stand-up shows and Netflix series have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Geneva, as part of his Gimmick tour of Europe and the US.

About Randy Feltface

Randy Feltface has spent his career avoiding acknowledging the label of "gimmick". Now, he reckons it's time to own it.

As seen on Netflix and heard on BBC Radio 4, Randy Feltface has written and performed a handful of solo stand-up comedy shows, released eight comedy specials, performed sold-out shows around the world and been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.