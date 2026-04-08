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Randy Feltface live stand-up comedy show

Randy Feltface live stand-up comedy show

Randy Feltface live stand-up comedy show

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Volkshaus & Uptown Geneva, Zurich
From 55,20 Swiss francs
Get tickets now!

Get your tickets to the outstanding, award-winning stand-up comedy show, Gimmick, by Randy Feltface in Zurich and Geneva in February 2026.

Get tickets to Randy Feltface live in Zurich and Geneva

You may have watched Randy Feltface on Netflix, or you may have yet to discover his hilarious take on life. The Australian comedian's stand-up shows and Netflix series have garnered critical acclaim. Now you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Geneva, as part of his Gimmick tour of Europe and the US.

Randy Feltface

About Randy Feltface

Randy Feltface has spent his career avoiding acknowledging the label of "gimmick". Now, he reckons it's time to own it.  

As seen on Netflix and heard on BBC Radio 4, Randy Feltface has written and performed a handful of solo stand-up comedy shows, released eight comedy specials, performed sold-out shows around the world and been nominated for Best Comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. 

Randy Feltface Zurich Geneva

Randy Feltface made his US television debut on NBC’s Bring the Funny. His comedy specials have become renowned on YouTube, earning him critical recognition while garnering a huge and devoted fanbase worldwide. He's also a total gimmick. Find out more about Randy Feltface on the official tour website.

Get your tickets to see Randy Feltface's stand-up show

Get your tickets to see Randy Feltface at Volkshaus in Zurich and Uptown in Geneva. Tickets start at 55,20 Swiss francs. 

Get tickets now!
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