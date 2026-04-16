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Pretty Woman - The Musical

Pretty Woman - The Musical

Pretty Woman - The Musical

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Theater 11 Zurich, Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zurich
From 57 Swiss francs
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Get ready to experience one of the most iconic Hollywood romcoms, reimagined for the theatre stage. It's Pretty Woman - The Musical! Get your tickets now!

Pretty Woman on stage for the first time in Switzerland

Catch one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories for the first time in Switzerland. It’s time to head to Beverly Hills and experience one of the most enduring and popular Hollywood movies - this time live on stage! Don't miss Pretty Woman - The Musical!

Pretty Woman musical poster

A sensational show that took London’s West End by storm

Once upon a time in the late 1980s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Get swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages - and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way.

Prepare for a sensational show that took London’s West End by storm, guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart. Book your tickets today!

With a blazing rock score from Grammy® winners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (Summer of ’69 and Heaven), direction and choreography by Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots and Hairspray) and a book by the original movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway ensures you’ll have a pretty magical time at Pretty Woman - The Musical.

Pretty Woman musical

More information about Pretty Woman - The Musical

Get tickets to Pretty Woman - The Musical

Plan your night out in advance and book your tickets! Tickets are available on the official Pretty Woman - The Musical ticketcorner event page.

Photo credit: Helen Maybanks

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