Get ready to experience one of the most iconic Hollywood romcoms, reimagined for the theatre stage. It's Pretty Woman - The Musical! Get your tickets now!

Pretty Woman on stage for the first time in Switzerland

Catch one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories for the first time in Switzerland. It’s time to head to Beverly Hills and experience one of the most enduring and popular Hollywood movies - this time live on stage! Don't miss Pretty Woman - The Musical!

A sensational show that took London’s West End by storm

Once upon a time in the late 1980s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Get swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages - and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way.

Prepare for a sensational show that took London’s West End by storm, guaranteed to lift your spirits and light up your heart. Book your tickets today!