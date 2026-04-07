PALP Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of music, art, cuisine, and local heritage in the mountains. It offers memorable and unforgettable cultural experiences in offbeat venues like historic castles, Roman amphitheatres, public gardens, remote alpine pastures and villages in Valais.

A creative melting pot in the Swiss Alps

The PALP Festival is a six months-long set of concerts and exhibitions, taking place at an altitude of 3.000 metres, making use of iconic settings like nature parks, castles, distilleries and even vineyards. The festival is renowned for its novel ways of presenting performances, food and art.

For instance, "Salons Flottants", the PALP musical experience on water, involves performances across a lake, where audiences sit back and listen from moving rafts. Festival-goers can also expect such eclectic happenings as brunch in a chair lift, masked balls, silent discos, rock concerts and electro raves in the open air, as well as pop-up exhibition spaces in private residences.

Photo © Manon Philippin