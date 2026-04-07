PALP Festival
PALP Festival
PALP Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of music, art, cuisine, and local heritage in the mountains. It offers memorable and unforgettable cultural experiences in offbeat venues like historic castles, Roman amphitheatres, public gardens, remote alpine pastures and villages in Valais.
A creative melting pot in the Swiss Alps
The PALP Festival is a six months-long set of concerts and exhibitions, taking place at an altitude of 3.000 metres, making use of iconic settings like nature parks, castles, distilleries and even vineyards. The festival is renowned for its novel ways of presenting performances, food and art.
For instance, "Salons Flottants", the PALP musical experience on water, involves performances across a lake, where audiences sit back and listen from moving rafts. Festival-goers can also expect such eclectic happenings as brunch in a chair lift, masked balls, silent discos, rock concerts and electro raves in the open air, as well as pop-up exhibition spaces in private residences.
Photo © Manon Philippin
PALP is located within view of the Alpine peaks of Dionysus and Belenos, near vineyards, ski resorts and castles. It's a creative melting pot, providing all the great facets of culture, gastronomy, and a means of discovery and enjoyment. Fans of captivating adventure flock from far and wide to this offbeat paradise!
The main concerts are called "Rocklette" and "Electroclette". Both involve the combination of music and the local cheese delicacy of raclette - what's not to love?
In the heart of the Val de Bagnes, the enchanting village of Bruson is where PALP has put down its roots! Festival events are spread throughout the region, but in Bruson, the beating heart of the festival is the PALP village. This festival hub consists of a grocery store showcasing local produce, a wooden comic book hut where you can read, create or relax in a cosy cubby hole, residences for artists and researchers, a restaurant serving local food and exhibition spaces.
Photo © Cyril Perregaux
Artist line-up at Palp Festival 2026
The artists performing at Palp Festival 2026 include:
- Yann Tiersen
- Patrick Watson
- The Limiñanas
- Bombino
- Sébastien Tellier
- Barbara Pravi
- Broken Back
- And many more!
Get your Palp Festival tickets
Get your tickets on the Palp Festival website and plan your visit to the PALP Festival. Some parts are easily accessible by public transport, while others can only be reached by hiking, shuttle buses, chair lifts and cable cars!
Header image: © Cyril Perregaux