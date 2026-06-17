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OpenAir St. Gallen

OpenAir St. Gallen

OpenAir St. Gallen

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Sittertobel, Recechwaldstrasse 44, 9008 St. Gallen

The OpenAir St. Gallen Festival is back this June 25-28 in the Swiss city of St. Gallen. It is one of the oldest and largest open-air music festivals in Switzerland.

Four days of music and more

This iconic festival was founded in 1977 and is held near the incredible city of St. Gallen in northern Switzerland, famous for stunning architecture and old-town vibes. As for the music, for the four days, visitors can expect over 40 performances on several stages, featuring a plethora of genres from rock and pop to alternative, hip-hop and much more!

The following are some of the musical groups that will be performing at the festival: Scooter, Hecht, Nina Chuba, CMAT and many more!

Don’t worry about getting hungry either, the festival has many food stalls with anything from local Swiss delicacies to Asian, Italian and Mexican food! If you’re interested in camping at the festival, there are great options for that as well, along with Open Mic Sessions and Live Sessions from the bands for the visitors to enjoy.

Get ready to party at the OpenAir St. Gallen

Excited to listen to incredible music at this unique festival? Check the official OpenAir St. Gallen website for more information on the performances, how to access the location via public transportation, camping information, and all other updates.

 

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