Openair Frauenfeld
Openair Frauenfeld
Get ready for the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe at the Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland this July, which will bring three days of incredible music and stunning atmosphere to Thurgau.
Largest openair festival in Switzerland
With over 170.000 people in attendance, this is one of the largest music festivals in Europe - and the largest hiphop festival in Europe - and has been held almost every year since 1985. It used to be a rock and blues festival, but in 2007, was renamed the Openair Frauenfeld Festival, focusing on hip-hop music. The festival takes place in a meadow in Frauenfeld, the capital in the Swiss canton of Thurgau in Switzerland.
If you get hungry, fret not! The venue has cuisine from all around, from local Swiss delicacies to international cuisine, so there is sure to be something that suits your taste.
The lineup for Openair Frauenfeld 2026
Openair Frauenfeld has some of the most iconic artists perform each year, and this year is no different. Here are some of the acts that will be performing for the 2026 edition of the event:
- Ken Carson
- Gunna
- Don Toliver
- Yeat
- And many more!
Get your tickets to the Openair Frauenfeld festival
Excited to attend this incredible festival and experience the finest names in hip-hop? Head over to the official Openair Frauenfeld festival website for more information on the programme, tickets, premium camping, and how to access the venue via public transportation.
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