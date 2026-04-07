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Open Air Gampel is one of the most exciting open-air pop and rock festivals in Switzerland. The festival has been happening each year in Gampel since 1986 and attracts world-renowned rock and pop acts, and offers an overall brilliant camping experience. Open Air Gampel takes place in all weather, deep in the Swiss Alps in the canton of Valais. Experiencing Open Air Gampel goes hand in hand with breathtaking natural surroundings in the mountains, with nearby vineyards, alpine pastures and forests. The area is known for its rare and even endangered species of birds and animals. Opening times at Open Air Gampel The camping area opens on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8am and the festival kicks off at 12pm. However, if you want to get there a whole day earlier, then that's possible with a VIP ticket! Each day throughout the event, the festival grounds open up at 10am (except for Sundays, when opening is at 9am) and they stay open until 5am. Open Air Gampel line-up 2025 Here is the line-up for the 2025 edition of Open Air Gampel: Papa Roach

Natasha Beding­field

Oimara

Feine Sahne Fischfilet

Benno!

Gross­stadt­geflüster

Cachita

Ness

Pronto

Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Edb

Die Fanta­stischen Vier

Finch

Swiss & Die Andern

Market stalls, merchandise and a supermarket Festival-goers can stroll around the network of stalls and food stands, as well as browse cool gadgets and band t-shirts on sale at the festival merchandising stand. The campsite even has its own festival supermarket, complete with Migros products. It has everything you need for the festival, from fresh food to everyday necessities, such as toothbrushes and shower gel. This is located right in the centre of the campsite. Take a cable-car trip to see Open Air Gampel from above If you love sightseeing and would like to see the festival from a high vantage point, you can drive or take a cable car from Gampel to Jeizinen and enjoy the beautiful view from there. Jeizinen is a winter ski resort between 1.700 and 2.200 metres above sea level. Plan your journey to the festival grounds The festival grounds are conveniently reachable by public transport from other Swiss cities. There are special arrangements with the train service and a shuttle bus.