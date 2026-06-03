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Niesen Stairway Run

Niesen Stairway Run

Niesen Stairway Run

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Reichenbach im Kandertal
Tickets starting from 79 Swiss francs

The 23rd edition of the Niesen Stairway Run will take place on June 12-13, 2026, at the mountain peak of the Bernese Alps in the Canton of Bern.  

A long run

Interested in running the longest staircase in the world? Join the Niesen Stairway Run, which is one of the most fascinating trail races anywhere in the world. Runners start every 20 seconds, and the trail is 3,4 km long, leading straight to the summit of the Niesen, which is also known as “Switzerland’s Pyramid”. There are two different events: the team relay and the individual race. 

The team relay race will be taking place on June 12, starting at the Valley Station Mulenen. It ends with the prize ceremony at the restaurant Niesen Kulm. For spectators, there are buffets along the course with live tracking on a screen at the Berghaus Niesen Kulm and restaurant Niesen Kulm. The individual races take place the next morning, starting at the Valley Station Mulenen, and ending with the prize ceremony at the Berghaus Niesen Kulm.

More than just running

Along with running the longest staircase in the world, visitors can also hike on paths in the beautiful Alps near the Niesen, or they can combine their hike with a relaxing train ride. An additional important note is that walking or running on the Niesen Stairway is generally not allowed outside of the Niesen Stairway Run, due to train rides that may be running extra stops.

Plan your trip to the Niesen Stairway Run

Book your tickets and run on this exclusive stairway! Check the official Niesen website for more information on tickets and how to get there.

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