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Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival

Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival

Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival

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Various locations, Neuchatel

Switzerland's only film festival to celebrate genre films, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) has a broad programme of films that take you away from the real world in some way. 

Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF)

NIFFF is, possibly surprisingly, not a festival of only fantasy films. Rather, the concept of "fantastic" applies to any film that "transgresses ordinary reality". This means the programme is packed with incredible films from the world of science-fiction, horror, thrillers and more, including, of course, some fantasy.

The films also range from massive American blockbusters to niche French classics to eclectic Asian entries. The festival has several core strands to it this year:

Eat the Rich

This segment takes a look at class and societal divisions throughout film history and aims to highlight systemic oppression and the social dynamics that can bring about. 

Forever Young

Here the festival deep-dives into what it is to grow old, and asks whether it is a terrifying horror to confront or if society is subconsciously ageist. 

Invasion

Invasion is a staple of the festival, and is the part where the film comes to you! Including a youth programme and several street-art, circus and acrobatic performances, the main feature is the free open-air cinema that is set up on Place des Halles. The seating area is covered, so there's no need to worry about the changeable Swiss summer weather.

snowpiercer-tilda-swinton-2013-film.pngImage credit: © Collection Cinémathèque / Snowpiercer

Extended

The sibling segment to Invasion, every year this brings world-famous guests to Switzerland for a series of conferences and talks on different aspects of film-making. 

Where is NIFFF taking place?

With so many events, films and talks, NIFFF usually ends up taking over about 10 different locations in Neuchâtel. The core locations are:

  • Théâtre du Passage, Pass. Maximilien-de-Meuron 4, 2000
  • Cinéma Arcades, Fbg de l'Hôpital 5, 2000
  • Cinéma Studio, Fbg du Lac 7, 2000
  • La Petite Rochette, Av. de la Gare 47, 2000
  • Place des Halles, 2000
  • Jardin Anglais, 2000

All of the locations are central and easy to reach on foot or by public transport

Find out more about NIFFF

The full programme will be online from late June on the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival website. Individual tickets are also on sale there from late June, while four- and 10-film passes can be bought at any time. These passes can be used individually or for groups, so you can go to four films by yourself, or decide to take three friends along with you to one film. With so many great films to choose from, these passes are a great deal!

As a final note, all the films are screened in the original language, and have English and / or French subtitles. The programme will make it clear for each film.

Thumb image credit: © Collection Cinémathèque / Swissmade

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