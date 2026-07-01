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Switzerland's only film festival to celebrate genre films, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) has a broad programme of films that take you away from the real world in some way. Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) NIFFF is, possibly surprisingly, not a festival of only fantasy films. Rather, the concept of "fantastic" applies to any film that "transgresses ordinary reality". This means the programme is packed with incredible films from the world of science-fiction, horror, thrillers and more, including, of course, some fantasy. The films also range from massive American blockbusters to niche French classics to eclectic Asian entries. The festival has several core strands to it this year: Eat the Rich This segment takes a look at class and societal divisions throughout film history and aims to highlight systemic oppression and the social dynamics that can bring about.

Forever Young Here the festival deep-dives into what it is to grow old, and asks whether it is a terrifying horror to confront or if society is subconsciously ageist. Invasion Invasion is a staple of the festival, and is the part where the film comes to you! Including a youth programme and several street-art, circus and acrobatic performances, the main feature is the free open-air cinema that is set up on Place des Halles. The seating area is covered, so there's no need to worry about the changeable Swiss summer weather. Image credit: © Collection Cinémathèque / Snowpiercer Extended The sibling segment to Invasion, every year this brings world-famous guests to Switzerland for a series of conferences and talks on different aspects of film-making.

Where is NIFFF taking place? With so many events, films and talks, NIFFF usually ends up taking over about 10 different locations in Neuchâtel. The core locations are: Théâtre du Passage, Pass. Maximilien-de-Meuron 4, 2000

Cinéma Arcades, Fbg de l'Hôpital 5, 2000

Cinéma Studio, Fbg du Lac 7, 2000

La Petite Rochette, Av. de la Gare 47, 2000

Place des Halles, 2000

Jardin Anglais, 2000 All of the locations are central and easy to reach on foot or by public transport. Find out more about NIFFF The full programme will be online from late June on the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival website. Individual tickets are also on sale there from late June, while four- and 10-film passes can be bought at any time. These passes can be used individually or for groups, so you can go to four films by yourself, or decide to take three friends along with you to one film. With so many great films to choose from, these passes are a great deal! As a final note, all the films are screened in the original language, and have English and / or French subtitles. The programme will make it clear for each film.