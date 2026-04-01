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Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival

Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival

Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival

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Route de la télécabine 63, 1997 Haute-Nendaz,
Regular tickets from 69 Swiss francs

Get in gear for two days of dance parties at high altitudes in April! Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival happens at 2.200 metres in the Swiss Alps! Think of it as the end-of-season ski and dance party.

You know you're in Nendaz when you see all the hallmarks of snow sports, thanks to the area's fame as a renowned ski resort with spectacular views of mountains. This is a top-notch place to be for a full weekend of DJ sets and non-stop clubbing!

Experience electro and techno music at high altitudes

Festival-goers won't know what hit them, getting the chance to dance the days and nights away at outdoor concerts at an altitude of 2.200 metres with breathtaking vistas of the mountains. The festival takes place in all weather, for two days of techno and electro music in the heart of the Alps.

Nendaz is a Swiss village situated high on a plateau in the Alps in Canton Valais. Visitors can reach the festival grounds by cable car. This popular ski resort is relatively easy to reach from major Swiss cities like Geneva, Lausanne and Bern. The festival’s location in Canton Valais is impressive - away from it all, high up in the Alps, but at the same time close to the public transport network. That's what makes it stand out as the perfect party weekend getaway.

Line-up at Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival 2026

Here are the main acts at Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival 2026:

Saturday

  • James Hype
  • Don Diablo
  • Boris Wa
  • Acina
  • Chris Willsman
  • Knoll Doll

Sunday

  • Dimitri Vegas
  • Deborah De Luca
  • MTTN
  • Jim Aves
  • Kiss the Rich
  • Djerry C

Get tickets to Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival 2026

Buy your tickets on the Nendaz Snow Vibes Festival website. Regular tickets begin at 69 Swiss francs. There are one-day passes and festival passes available. The festival tickets grant you access to ski lifts in the area, so get tickets and plan your trip, whether you're driving or using public transport

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