Moon and Stars
Moon and Stars
The Moon and Stars festival is a unique music festival that will be taking place in beautiful Locarno, Switzerland this July 9-19. For ten days, international rock and pop stars will put on incredible performances, creating a spectacular atmosphere throughout the whole city.
Moon and Stars rock and pop music festival in the southern Alps
Tucked away in the southern Alps, this festival has a natural ambience that is coupled well with fantastic music. The Swiss mountains create the perfect backdrop for various rock and pop concerts. The Piazza Grande turns into a giant venue, offering a spacious and stylish setting for the festival.
Programme of the Moon and Stars festival 2026
The programme for the 2026 edition of the Moon and Stars festival is very exciting. Every day the so-called "Food & Music Street" opens at 5pm, with a wide array of food and drink offerings suited to all tastes.
Some of the incredible acts that will be performing include:
- OneRepublic & Jessie J
- Lewis Capaldi & Giant Rooks
- Duran Duran & Hurts
- Jamiroquai & LP
- Roxette & Kim Wilde
- Alan Walker, Rita Ora, & The Kolors
- Max Pezzali & Noemi
- Wincent Weiss
There will also be some special guests who have yet to be announced.
Where is Moon and Stars happening?
Moon and Stars takes place each year in Locarno. Locarno is a southern Swiss town, the third-largest town in Canton Ticino, located at the foot of the Swiss Alps and overlooking Lake Maggiore, a lake which lies in both Italy and Switzerland.
The Piazza Grande, the main city square of the historic part of Locarno, is the venue of choice. The organisers could not have chosen a better festival site for Moon and Stars, because visitors can get a feel for the vibes of the town and enjoy its many bars and restaurants, as well as impressive architecture and endless sights and attractions.
Attending the Moon and Stars festival
If you’re excited to attend this marvellous festival, head over to the official Moon and Stars website for more information on the programme, tickets, and how to access the venue. If you’re coming from other Swiss cities, Locarno is easy to reach by public transportation.