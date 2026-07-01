The Moon and Stars festival is a unique music festival that will be taking place in beautiful Locarno, Switzerland this July 9-19. For ten days, international rock and pop stars will put on incredible performances, creating a spectacular atmosphere throughout the whole city.

Moon and Stars rock and pop music festival in the southern Alps

Tucked away in the southern Alps, this festival has a natural ambience that is coupled well with fantastic music. The Swiss mountains create the perfect backdrop for various rock and pop concerts. The Piazza Grande turns into a giant venue, offering a spacious and stylish setting for the festival.

Programme of the Moon and Stars festival 2026

The programme for the 2026 edition of the Moon and Stars festival is very exciting. Every day the so-called "Food & Music Street" opens at 5pm, with a wide array of food and drink offerings suited to all tastes.

Some of the incredible acts that will be performing include: