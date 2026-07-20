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Every year, 180.000 people gather in Locarno to celebrate cinema and visual storytelling. With over 450 screenings, talks and events, this is a real Mecca for film lovers. Locarno Film Festival While it may not be quite so famous as Cannes, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the oldest film festivals in Europe. Now into it's 79th year, it still stands by its original principles of focusing on quality and independence, and to champion films that enrich culture, art, and society. Big-name directors will find their films sitting alongside up-and-coming community filmmakers, and selection for the film festival is a real mark of quality for a film. The star of the show is the biggest open-air cinema in Europe! Every night during the festival, 8.000 people come together in the Piazza Grande to watch the latest, specially selected masterpiece. Venues for the festival 10 different venues participate in the Locarno Film Festival. All are centrally located, and it's easy to walk from one venue to another. Piazza Grande

Palexpo (FEVI), Via Alla Peschiera 9

PalaCinema, Piazza Remo Rossi 1

L'altra Scala, Via Francesco Chiesa 17

La Sala, Via Francesco Chiesa 15a

GranRex Auditorium Leopard Club, Via Bossi 2

Teatro Kursaal, Largo Franco Zorzi 1

PalaVideo, Palazzo dei Congressi Muralto, Via Municipio 2

Cinema Rialto, Via S. Gottardo 1

Forum @ Spazio Cinema, Via Alla Peschiera 9

Photo credit: © Locarno Film Festival Film sections The festival has so many events and films being screened, it is broken into sections to make it easier to navigate. The jewel in the crown is the Pardo d'Oro, the golden leopard, Locarno's main prize and their answer to the Palme d'Or from Cannes. There are countless other awards given throughout the festival, for a range of categories. In 2026, Darren Aronofsky will be awarded the Festival’s career achievement award. The Concorso Internazionale features works shown primarily as world premieres, coming from all over the globe and competing for the prestigious Pardo d’Oro. Last year, over 80% of the films at the festival were world premieres! The Concorso Cineasti del Presente offers a selection of first and second feature films, again primarily world premieres, directed by emerging global talents.

A territory for expressive experimentation and innovative formal poetry, the Pardi di Domani section showcases short and medium-length films. Fuori Concorso is the meeting point for languages and stories exploring the form of cinematic storytelling, from cinema without genres to the reinvention of genre. This is a free space for exploring new concepts and experimenting with filmmaking. La Retrospettiva spends time looking back and honouring certain parts of film history. In 2025, it is looking at the theme of Great Expectations: British Postwar Cinema 1945-1960, and the genre- and era-defining films that they have produced over the years. Histoire(s) du Cinéma is dedicated to the history of cinema. It shows works from filmmakers and artists to whom the Festival dedicates special tributes, restored prints of rare and important works, and films that shed new light on the history of cinema.