If you like your rice buttery, with added cheese and perhaps just a pinch of saffron, then come down to Locarno on August 28-29 to taste some of the very best.

Locarno Risotto Festival

Located in Locarno, in the Swiss canton of Ticino, this small festival celebrates one of the region's signature dishes. Risotto, especially saffron risotto, is a delicacy in these parts, and taken extremely seriously.

The festival consists of two competitions. Friday, August 28 is the Championship for Chefs, where the best chefs compete to create the perfect gooey rice dish for a specially selected jury. Saturday, August 29 is the Championship for Groups, where the competitors are community groups or carnival organisations. A carnival in the region isn't complete without someone serving up a huge pot of rice, so these contenders have a lot more experience than you might think.

The amount cooked is prodigious, so don't worry, there's plenty to go around! A wine bar, music and, for those who aren't too full, dancing complete the celebratory feel of the evenings.