Kultur Festival St. Gallen opens its doors each summer at the iconic Kulturmuseum courtyard in the historic city of St. Gallen, presenting 26 concerts by artists from 13 countries. From Brazil to Belgium, and from Morocco to Australia, the programme is as diverse as the music itself. Welcome to the Kultur Festival St. Gallen 2025!

Kultur Festival St. Gallen 2026 line-up

Here is an overview of the Kultur Festival St. Gallen 2026 artist line-up:

Afrob & Ferris MC

Fatoumata Diawara

Thylacine

Lunik

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Calle Mambo

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Catching Flies

And many more

Location of Kultur Festival St. Gallen

Kultur Festival St. Gallen takes place in the courtyard of the famous Kulturmuseum, located on the eastern edge of St. Gallen's Stadtpark. The courtyard is a five-minute walk from the city centre, handy for anybody arriving from out of town by public transportation from other cities in Switzerland.

The festival takes place exclusively outdoors. A significant portion of the courtyard is covered by a roof that is installed specially for the festival. That way, events can take place in all weather.