Kultur Festival St. Gallen
Header photo: © Kultur Festival St. Gallen
Kultur Festival St. Gallen
Kultur Festival St. Gallen opens its doors each summer at the iconic Kulturmuseum courtyard in the historic city of St. Gallen, presenting 26 concerts by artists from 13 countries. From Brazil to Belgium, and from Morocco to Australia, the programme is as diverse as the music itself. Welcome to the Kultur Festival St. Gallen 2025!
Kultur Festival St. Gallen 2026 line-up
Here is an overview of the Kultur Festival St. Gallen 2026 artist line-up:
- Afrob & Ferris MC
- Fatoumata Diawara
- Thylacine
- Lunik
- Bongeziwe Mabandla
- Calle Mambo
- Dominique Fils-Aimé
- Catching Flies
- And many more
Location of Kultur Festival St. Gallen
Kultur Festival St. Gallen takes place in the courtyard of the famous Kulturmuseum, located on the eastern edge of St. Gallen's Stadtpark. The courtyard is a five-minute walk from the city centre, handy for anybody arriving from out of town by public transportation from other cities in Switzerland.
The festival takes place exclusively outdoors. A significant portion of the courtyard is covered by a roof that is installed specially for the festival. That way, events can take place in all weather.
Delicious food at Kultur Festival St. Gallen
Food is an important aspect of Kultur Festival St. Gallen, making it the ideal summer night out for mingling, enjoying music and food with friends or family. Catering is provided by Silvan & Jonas Bärlocher, a food establishment that emphasises "seasonal, regional and organic whenever possible". Depending on the evening and concert, festivalgoers can expect to taste delicacies from the countries and regions represented in the programme.
The bar also offers beer on tap from Switzerland's oldest brewery, Brauerei Schützengarten in St. Gallen, fresh spring water from Gontenbad, local apple juice from Mostindien and a cocktail bar with a changing selection of great cocktails.
Photo: © Kultur Festival St. Gallen
Plan your visit to Kultur Festival St. Gallen
It's easy to reach the festival venue via public transportation. If you're arriving by bus, you can travel from the train station by bus line 1 (towards Stephanshorn), line 2 (towards Guggeien), or line 7/8 (towards Neudorf) - and get off at the "Theater" stop.
For anyone driving to the event, it's good to know that there is ample parking available. Since the Tonhalle and the Stadttheater are closed in summer, there are plenty of parking spaces around the park, namely the Brühltor car park, Stadtpark car park and the Spelterini car park.
For anyone cycling to the event, there are official bike parking spaces at the Athletics Centre.
Get your Kultur Festival St. Gallen tickets
Get your Kultur Festival St. Gallen tickets online in advance. Tickets to individual concerts cost between 36 and 48 Swiss francs. Please note that concerts get booked out quickly, so get tickets while there's still time! Check out the official Kultur Festival St. Gallen website for the most up-to-date information.