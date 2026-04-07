Michael McIntyre brings his brand new show MACNIFICENT to Switzerland
Michael McIntyre brings his brand new show MACNIFICENT to Switzerland
Michael McIntyre is back! MACNIFICENT is bringing his unmistakable brand of comedy to Switzerland in 2025. The comedian will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich on September 25, 2025 and at the Arena Genève on September 26, 2025. This will be McIntyre's first visit to Switzerland in many years, and with a completely new stage routine.
MACNIFICENT: Madness with a touch of self-irony
After years as a TV presenter, McIntyre is finally back on stage, with his eye for the absurd in everyday life and the British wit that has made him internationally famous.
On his new tour, McIntyre deals with the turbulence of recent years with his usual dry irony. Fans of his previous tours Live & Laughing, Showtime, Happy and Glorious, and Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour know what to expect: Stories from life that seem almost too familiar.
Get your tickets now:
- September 25: Hallenstadion Zurich
- September 26: Arena Genève
Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. His previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. Michael’s return to stand-up is not to be missed!
Michael McIntyre is one of the UK’s most successful stand-up comedians, known for his observational humour and charismatic stage presence. He has sold out numerous arena tours, becoming the highest-grossing comedian in the world in 2012.
McIntyre has also released several best-selling comedy DVDs and served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. His relatable style and ability to turn everyday moments into hilarious routines have made him a household name far beyond the UK.
These shows are bound to be popular, so get your tickets to this world-class English-language comedian while you still can:
- September 25: Hallenstadion Zurich
- September 26: Arena Genève
Age guidance: Strictly 14+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content.