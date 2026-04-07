Michael McIntyre brings his brand new show MACNIFICENT to Switzerland

Michael McIntyre is back! MACNIFICENT is bringing his unmistakable brand of comedy to Switzerland in 2025. The comedian will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich on September 25, 2025 and at the Arena Genève on September 26, 2025. This will be McIntyre's first visit to Switzerland in many years, and with a completely new stage routine.

MACNIFICENT: Madness with a touch of self-irony

After years as a TV presenter, McIntyre is finally back on stage, with his eye for the absurd in everyday life and the British wit that has made him internationally famous.

On his new tour, McIntyre deals with the turbulence of recent years with his usual dry irony. Fans of his previous tours Live & Laughing, Showtime, Happy and Glorious, and Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour know what to expect: Stories from life that seem almost too familiar.

Get your tickets now: