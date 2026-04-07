Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Michael McIntyre brings his brand new show MACNIFICENT to Switzerland

Michael McIntyre brings his brand new show MACNIFICENT to Switzerland

Michael McIntyre brings his brand new show MACNIFICENT to Switzerland

-
Hallenstadion Zurich, Arena Geneve Zurich, Geneva
From 77,80 CHF
Get your tickets now

Michael McIntyre is back! MACNIFICENT is bringing his unmistakable brand of comedy to Switzerland in 2025. The comedian will be performing at the Hallenstadion Zurich on September 25, 2025 and at the Arena Genève on September 26, 2025. This will be McIntyre's first visit to Switzerland in many years, and with a completely new stage routine.

MACNIFICENT: Madness with a touch of self-irony

After years as a TV presenter, McIntyre is finally back on stage, with his eye for the absurd in everyday life and the British wit that has made him internationally famous. 

On his new tour, McIntyre deals with the turbulence of recent years with his usual dry irony. Fans of his previous tours Live & Laughing, Showtime, Happy and Glorious, and Michael McIntyre's Big World Tour know what to expect: Stories from life that seem almost too familiar.

Get your tickets now:

World-famous and record-breaking comedy

Michael is the host of two of the BBC's most successful entertainment shows, the BAFTA-winning Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Wheel, which he devised and also hosts for NBC in America. His previous tours have sold over four million tickets and broken box-office records around the world. Michael’s return to stand-up is not to be missed!

Michael McIntyre is one of the UK’s most successful stand-up comedians, known for his observational humour and charismatic stage presence. He has sold out numerous arena tours, becoming the highest-grossing comedian in the world in 2012.

McIntyre has also released several best-selling comedy DVDs and served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. His relatable style and ability to turn everyday moments into hilarious routines have made him a household name far beyond the UK.

These shows are bound to be popular, so get your tickets to this world-class English-language comedian while you still can:

Age guidance: Strictly 14+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content. 

Get your tickets now
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Record Store Day in Switzerland
SlowUp
-
Various locations in Switzerland
ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
-
The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Zurich Marathon
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout SwitzerlandSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.