Miam Festival
©Lausanne à Table/ Intuifilm
Miam Festival
Looking for something to do that will add some flavour to your weekend? Then don’t miss the Miam Festival this May which brings together the cream of the crop of tastemakers, concerts and free entertainment in a friendly and festive atmosphere in the heart of Lausanne.
Food from around the world
You need to get a taste of this event with over 50 stands and food trucks presenting tasty specialities from all over the world! The Miam Festival offers everything from falafel and Spanish churros to Neapolitan pizza and American barbecue. You can even find stands with vegetarian and gluten-free options, so those with diet restrictions don’t have to miss out on a flavour feast!
On Sunday, you get to treat your taste buds while a music programme organised in collaboration with On Stage treats your ears. Here, young emerging artists from French-speaking Switzerland are given the opportunity to perform for you and your family.
Image credit: © Lausanne à Table / Intuifilm
Stands at the Miam Festival 2026
Some of the stands participating in the Miam festival this year include:
- Afrogood
- Bifad'Oro
- The Mouth Laughs
- Loom Gelateria
- Jo's Tiramisu
Grab a bite at the Miam Festival
Can you almost taste the delicious food you want to try? Mark your calendar so you don’t miss out! You can find out more about the stands at the event and the entertainment programme by visiting the official Miam Festival event page.
Thumb image credit: © Lausanne à Table / Intuifilm