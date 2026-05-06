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Miam Festival

Miam Festival

©Lausanne à Table/ Intuifilm

Miam Festival

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Rue Centrale and Place des Pionnières and Place Pépinet Lausanne
Free admission

Looking for something to do that will add some flavour to your weekend? Then don’t miss the Miam Festival this May which brings together the cream of the crop of tastemakers, concerts and free entertainment in a friendly and festive atmosphere in the heart of Lausanne

Food from around the world

You need to get a taste of this event with over 50 stands and food trucks presenting tasty specialities from all over the world! The Miam Festival offers everything from falafel and Spanish churros to Neapolitan pizza and American barbecue. You can even find stands with vegetarian and gluten-free options, so those with diet restrictions don’t have to miss out on a flavour feast!

On Sunday, you get to treat your taste buds while a music programme organised in collaboration with On Stage treats your ears. Here, young emerging artists from French-speaking Switzerland are given the opportunity to perform for you and your family. 

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Image credit: © Lausanne à Table / Intuifilm

Stands at the Miam Festival 2026

Some of the stands participating in the Miam festival this year include:

  • Afrogood 
  • Bifad'Oro 
  • The Mouth Laughs
  • Loom Gelateria
  • Jo's Tiramisu 

Grab a bite at the Miam Festival

Can you almost taste the delicious food you want to try? Mark your calendar so you don’t miss out! You can find out more about the stands at the event and the entertainment programme by visiting the official Miam Festival event page

Thumb image credit: © Lausanne à Table / Intuifilm

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