Looking for something to do that will add some flavour to your weekend? Then don’t miss the Miam Festival this May which brings together the cream of the crop of tastemakers, concerts and free entertainment in a friendly and festive atmosphere in the heart of Lausanne.

Food from around the world

You need to get a taste of this event with over 50 stands and food trucks presenting tasty specialities from all over the world! The Miam Festival offers everything from falafel and Spanish churros to Neapolitan pizza and American barbecue. You can even find stands with vegetarian and gluten-free options, so those with diet restrictions don’t have to miss out on a flavour feast!

On Sunday, you get to treat your taste buds while a music programme organised in collaboration with On Stage treats your ears. Here, young emerging artists from French-speaking Switzerland are given the opportunity to perform for you and your family.

Image credit: © Lausanne à Table / Intuifilm