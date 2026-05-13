Lausanne Pride

"The right to be oneself" - Under this slogan, supporters of LGBTQIA+ rights will be marching and celebrating in the French-speaking city of Lausanne. Get colourful, get loud, get ready and stand in solidarity with the freedom to love and to be. Pride is finally returning to the Olympic city, 20 years after the last parade.

Marching with and for pride

Come along and march in support of LGBTQIA+ rights on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Participants are set to meet at 2 pm at the point Bessières, to walk along the rue Saint-Marting towards the Pride Village at the Parc de Milan.

The Village itself is set to open a day early, already serving as a hub for all those celebrating Pride in Lausanne. Be prepared for a festive programme designed to deepen connections among supporters of diversity.

Pride Romande 2026

Every year, the people of French-speaking Switzerland demonstrate and protest with pride in support of LGBTQIA+ rights and safety. The host city rotates regularly, and for the first time since 2006, Lausanne is once again the place to be for Pride 2026.