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Lausanne Pride

Lausanne Pride

Maxime Letourneau

Lausanne Pride

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Various locations Lausanne
Free

"The right to be oneself" - Under this slogan, supporters of LGBTQIA+ rights will be marching and celebrating in the French-speaking city of Lausanne. Get colourful, get loud, get ready and stand in solidarity with the freedom to love and to be. Pride is finally returning to the Olympic city, 20 years after the last parade.

Marching with and for pride

Come along and march in support of LGBTQIA+ rights on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Participants are set to meet at 2 pm at the point Bessières, to walk along the rue Saint-Marting towards the Pride Village at the Parc de Milan. 

The Village itself is set to open a day early, already serving as a hub for all those celebrating Pride in Lausanne. Be prepared for a festive programme designed to deepen connections among supporters of diversity.

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Pride Romande 2026

Every year, the people of French-speaking Switzerland demonstrate and protest with pride in support of LGBTQIA+ rights and safety. The host city rotates regularly, and for the first time since 2006, Lausanne is once again the place to be for Pride 2026.

LGBTQIA+ history in Switzerland

Switzerland's residents can pride themselves with a long history of LGBTQIA+ activism. After years of fighting for visibility, the queer community first came together to celebrate Christopher Street Day, commemorating the Stonewall Riots, on June 24, 1978. There have been annual organised events since, fighting for equal treatment and representation in Swiss society. June is now official Pride Month in Switzerland.

Lausanne Pride

There is no reason to wait; it is time to take out that rainbow flag and honour the fight that was started many years ago. Lausanne Pride is organised around three pillars: Resist, Take Care and Move Forward. The volunteers responsible for the event hope to strengthen the community in Switzerland, while emphasising the importance of speaking out for LGBTQIA+ rights in 2026, so that everyone may live freely in the future as well. Follow Lausanne Pride on Instagram and don't miss any announcements. Get ready and attend Lausanne Pride!

Photo Prise À La Geneva Pride 2025 1 © Maxime Letourneau

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