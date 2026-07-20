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Marché-Concours Horse Show

Marché-Concours Horse Show

Marché-Concours Horse Show

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Hall due Marché-Concours, Chem. du Chasseral 1, 2350 Saignelégier,
From 15 Swiss francs

One of the best events of the year for horse-lovers out there, the Marché-Concours Horse Show has everything equine and much more! 

Marché-Concours Horse Show

The Marché-Concours Horse Show is a big event in a small town. Saignelégier, in the Swiss canton of Jura, has a population of around 2.500, but for the second week of August every year, over 40.000 people descend on the tiny town to admire, race and buy and sell horses.

The prestige events of polo, show jumping, horse racing and dressage all have a place here, but alongside that you will find bare-back riding displays, chariot racing and miniature pony displays. 

marche concours course de chevauxPhoto credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz 

The event started in 1897 as part of an agricultural show and horse auction. Over the years, the horses have taken more and more of a centre stage, but it still retains some of its roots. There are still horse auctions held, and many come here to buy a horse rather than just watch. You will also find some other animal displays and competitions, such as cows, goats and sheep, as well as performances of tradition rural folk arts, such as dancing and flag throwing.

acrobatic-display-horseback-marche-concours.jpegPhoto credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz 

A family event

This is a celebration of horses and the lifestyles associated with them, and everyone is welcome to join in. There is a dedicated family area at the event, where in addition to all the equine entertainment, there will be clowns and magicians, crafts and concerts and much more to keep the children entertained. But who needs that when there are over 400 horses present?!

roman chariot racing marche concoursPhoto credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz

Attending the Marché-Concours

The small town of Saignelégier does have a train station, so getting here by public transport is not only easy, it is recommended. You can buy a special ticket which gets you a return train journey from anywhere in Switzerland for just 7 Swiss francs, with children under 16 travelling for free!

You can buy tickets in advance from the Marché-Concours website.

Video credit: Youtube / Marché-Concours Saignelégier

Thumb photo credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz

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