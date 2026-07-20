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One of the best events of the year for horse-lovers out there, the Marché-Concours Horse Show has everything equine and much more! Marché-Concours Horse Show The Marché-Concours Horse Show is a big event in a small town. Saignelégier, in the Swiss canton of Jura, has a population of around 2.500, but for the second week of August every year, over 40.000 people descend on the tiny town to admire, race and buy and sell horses. The prestige events of polo, show jumping, horse racing and dressage all have a place here, but alongside that you will find bare-back riding displays, chariot racing and miniature pony displays. Photo credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz

The event started in 1897 as part of an agricultural show and horse auction. Over the years, the horses have taken more and more of a centre stage, but it still retains some of its roots. There are still horse auctions held, and many come here to buy a horse rather than just watch. You will also find some other animal displays and competitions, such as cows, goats and sheep, as well as performances of tradition rural folk arts, such as dancing and flag throwing. Photo credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz A family event This is a celebration of horses and the lifestyles associated with them, and everyone is welcome to join in. There is a dedicated family area at the event, where in addition to all the equine entertainment, there will be clowns and magicians, crafts and concerts and much more to keep the children entertained. But who needs that when there are over 400 horses present?! Photo credit: ©Nicolas Dupraz