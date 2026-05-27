Coming this June 4-7, an official round of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup will take place in St. Gallen, in one of the most stunning equestrian stadiums in the world. Equestrian enthusiasts from all around Switzerland and the world will gather to view the world’s horse-jumping elite.

Entertainment for all at the Jumping Tournament in Switzerland

The official jumping show contains all manner of entertainment that is perfect for families with children and people of all ages. The event starts off with a famous children’s afternoon where kids can explore everything about horse-riding, and then progresses into the big weekend.

Along with the jumping and horse-riding events, visitors can treat themselves to a special experience with a noble VIP tent that includes a luxurious table, a full three-course meal and drinks.

Programme of the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup

The programme for the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup is as follows: