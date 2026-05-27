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Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup

Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup

Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup

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Stadion Gründenmoos Gründenstrasse 8 9015 St. Gallen
Tickets start from 25 Swiss Francs

Coming this June 4-7, an official round of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup will take place in St. Gallen, in one of the most stunning equestrian stadiums in the world. Equestrian enthusiasts from all around Switzerland and the world will gather to view the world’s horse-jumping elite.

Entertainment for all at the Jumping Tournament in Switzerland

The official jumping show contains all manner of entertainment that is perfect for families with children and people of all ages. The event starts off with a famous children’s afternoon where kids can explore everything about horse-riding, and then progresses into the big weekend.

Along with the jumping and horse-riding events, visitors can treat themselves to a special experience with a noble VIP tent that includes a luxurious table, a full three-course meal and drinks.

Programme of the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup 

The programme for the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup is as follows:

Wednesday, June 3:

  • Kids' Afternoon

Thursday, June 4:

  • Volunteer Competition 
  • Swiss Talent Challenge 
  • Prize Epona 
  • Prize CSIO Friends 
  • Prize Suttero 

Friday, June 5:

  • Youngster Cup 
  • Prize CSIO Club
  • Para Equestrian Riding 
  • Prize CSIO Club
  • Public Course Walk 
  • Parade of Nations 
  • Longines League of Nations

Saturday, June 6:

  • Youngster Cup 
  • Swiss Talents & Stars 
  • Prize MS Direct Group 
  • Event presentation
  • Para Equestrian Riding 
  • Public Course Walk 
  • Speed and Handiness Class 

Sunday, June 7:

  • Swiss Talent Challenge 
  • Youngster Final
  • Swiss Cup Final 
  • Public Course Walk 
  • Grand Prix of Switzerland 

Plan your visit now!

Interested in attending this amazing event? Head to the official Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup website for more information on tickets, accommodations, and access via public transportation.

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