Lausanne Lumières is a breathtaking festival of lights, an ideal winter event that invites you to go strolling in the historic city of Lausanne at night! This event usually features several notable buildings illuminated in spectacular light art. This year, though, due to municipal restrictions, the light art installations will only take place at the Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts (MUDAC) and Photo Elysée.

The event has been running since 2012 and proves to be extremely popular with young and old every year, brightening up the streets in the run-up to Christmas! It's an ideal way to spend an evening, no matter which way the weather turns out! So plan a fun, memorable evening out in downtown Lausanne with friends or family.

Notable buildings featured at Lausanne Lumières

Light-based artworks developed exclusively for the festival by some 20 artists are projected onto eight iconic buildings in Lausanne. Every evening from 6.30pm, the city centre sees some of its most beautiful facades inhabited by flamboyant and dynamic illuminations.

This year, however, the lights can be enjoyed solely at Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts (MUDAC) and Photo Elysée.