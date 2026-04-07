Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Lausanne Lumières

Lausanne Lumières

Lausanne Lumières

-
Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts and Photo Elysée Lausanne
Free

Lausanne Lumières is a breathtaking festival of lights, an ideal winter event that invites you to go strolling in the historic city of Lausanne at night! This event usually features several notable buildings illuminated in spectacular light art. This year, though, due to municipal restrictions, the light art installations will only take place at the Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts (MUDAC) and Photo Elysée.

The event has been running since 2012 and proves to be extremely popular with young and old every year, brightening up the streets in the run-up to Christmas! It's an ideal way to spend an evening, no matter which way the weather turns out! So plan a fun, memorable evening out in downtown Lausanne with friends or family.

Light-based artworks developed exclusively for the festival by some 20 artists are projected onto eight iconic buildings in Lausanne. Every evening from 6.30pm, the city centre sees some of its most beautiful facades inhabited by flamboyant and dynamic illuminations.

This year, however, the lights can be enjoyed solely at Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts (MUDAC) and Photo Elysée.

Attend Lausanne Lumières

If you're thinking of attending, check out the official Lausanne tourism website for the most up-to-date event information. The event takes place exclusively outdoors, at the Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts (MUDAC) and Photo Elysée.

 

 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
-
The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
Record Store Day in Switzerland
Zermatt Unplugged
-
Afterseason Electronic Festival
-
Bretaye 1808, Col de Bretaye, 1884
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout SwitzerlandSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.