Bookmark

The lakeside promenade of Geneva will be transformed by La Tour Geneva Triathlon this July 4-5 with fitness enthusiasts pounding the streets, splashing into the lake and setting off on their bikes into the fields around the city. Whether you take part in the competition or cheer on the triathletes in the different races, it will be a weekend to remember. With scenic views of the mountains and Lake Geneva, all the sore muscles will be worth it! La Tour Geneva Triathlon If you have ever been thinking about doing a triathlon, this is the event for you. Welcoming and supportive of beginners and professionals alike, there are seven different race formats to suit all levels. There are also races for children, with age categories from 6-10 and 11-13, so you can make it a real family day out. There's plenty of support offered to runners, from warm-up sessions to first aid tents to refreshment stands. Every entrant received a race pack with essential kit such as bibs and swimming caps, but also goodies from partners of the triathlon.

Choose your distance and race type The event can be adapted to all kinds of levels, and that’s why the La Tour Geneva Triathlon motto is “Tri for one, tri for all”. Participants can sign up on the La Tour Geneva Triathlon website, choosing their distance and race type. Soon after, you’ll receive your triathlete pack, where you'll receive the swimming cap, bib number and lots of tips and information to prepare yourself for the big event. Participants can show up on July 3, 4 and 5 to collect their runner pack and get themselves in the zone for the race. There are several race formats in the programme: Half

Standard



Short

Discovery

Children's races The events take place on a unique course in the heart of Geneva harbour. The swim is, of course, taking place in Lake Geneva; meanwhile, the bike course runs along the city centre, ending back on the banks of the lake. There’s even a relay option, so you can also participate in each adult race with your friends, family, or training partners. You can form a team of two or three and take turns swimming, cycling, and running to share the victory.

Race categories The seven different race categories cover a wide range of difficulty levels, with something to suit everyone (well, everyone who wants to do a triathlon!). Kidsathlon - ages 6-10 (50m swim, 500m run)

Junior - ages 11-13 (200m swim, 1,5km run)

Discovery (250m swim, 10km cycle, 2,5km run)

Short (500m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run)

Standard (1,5km swim, 40km cycle, 10km run)

Half (1,9km swim, 90km cycle, 21,1km run)

Relay (all adult race lengths are available as relay races) Good causes La Tour Geneva Triathlon has teamed up again with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to encourage people to raise money for this worthwhile cause. If you're not participating, maybe find someone to sponsor for this great charity. Further information about La Tour Geneva Triathlon You can find out all the information you need to take part, or just head down and cheer people on, on the La Tour Geneva Triathlon website. There's information about courses, start times and registration periods, as well as training tips and the all important rules! Let's hope for perfect exercising weather for all taking part! A scenic day out for spectators It’s a perfect opportunity for spectators to cheer on their loved ones and take part in the post-race enjoyment too. Of course, the main focus is the races, but at the finish line, the Geneva Triathlon village is open to the public. The village is a temporary fair after the race, where exhibitors offer surprises for everyone, and food vendors are ready to refuel runners and spectators with all kinds of food and drink.