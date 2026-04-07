Jura Swiss Trail
Jura Swiss Trail
The next edition of the prominent running race known as the Jura Swiss Trail takes place on May 2, 2026, in Canton Vaud. Athletes and running enthusiasts gear up for a challenging but rewarding running event in the heart of nature.
Running races in the Jura Nord Vaudois region
The organisation team is made up of a group of running enthusiasts with a particular fondness for the Jura Nord Vaudois region. They have devised four beautiful panoramic trails that cross the Nord Vaudois region, which is an absolute treat for die-hard runners. Athletes and spectators alike can enjoy the panoramic views of the plateau, the lake and the mountains.
The running trails take you to places with amazing vantage points! You can marvel at views of Lake Geneva or Lac Léman, the Léman plateau and the Vaudois and Bernoise pre-Alps .
There are four routes of varying degrees of intensity, so participants can power through and push themselves to their limits. Three of the races are named after four-legged mountain animals, while the newest race, the Tétras trail, is named after a mountain bird.
- 55k Chamois trail
- 35k Eterlou trail
- 19k Cabri trail
- 11k Tétras trail
Information for the race participants
Bib collection for the runners starts on Friday, May 1, from 5pm-8pm at the Trail Village in Baulmes. There will be an equipment check 30 minutes before each race, and a briefing 10 minutes before each race.
Below are the beginning times for each race:
Chamois trail
- Distance: 55K
- Departure: 7:15am
- Post-race podium announcements: 5.30pm
- Runners must be at least 18 years old
Eterlou trail
- Distance: 35K
- Departure: 8:15am
- Post-race podium announcements: 4.30pm
- Runners must be at least 18 years old
Cabri trail
- Distance: 19K
- Departure: 9:15am
- Post-race podium announcements: 3.30pm
- Runners must be at least 18 years old
Tétras trail
- Distance: 11K
- Departure: 10:15am
- Post-race podium announcements: 3pm
- Runners must be at least 16 years old
Enjoy the side events at the Trail Village
Runners and spectators can soak up the atmosphere at the side events at the Trail Village from 6am-10pm. This pop-up event hub is where catering stalls and food trucks will be set up so everyone can stay refreshed throughout the day. The bar opens at 5pm on Friday and at 6pm on Saturday, so participants can relax, mingle and decompress after an intense run.
The post-race podium announcements take place at the Salle des fêtes in Baulmes from 3pm onwards. Not only that, but a concert stage adds to the atmosphere at the Trail Village, so family, friends and supporters can enjoy an atmospheric day out, listening to the music of Brice at 12.30pm and Les Aristograttes at 6pm!
Plan your visit to the Jura Swiss Trail
Whether you're a runner or a spectator, plan your day out at the races and get ready for some spectacular feats of athleticism and breathtaking views of the Swiss countryside! Find out more and sign up on the Jura Swiss Trail website.