The next edition of the prominent running race known as the Jura Swiss Trail takes place on May 2, 2026, in Canton Vaud. Athletes and running enthusiasts gear up for a challenging but rewarding running event in the heart of nature.

Running races in the Jura Nord Vaudois region

The organisation team is made up of a group of running enthusiasts with a particular fondness for the Jura Nord Vaudois region. They have devised four beautiful panoramic trails that cross the Nord Vaudois region, which is an absolute treat for die-hard runners. ‎‎Athletes and spectators alike can enjoy the panoramic views of the plateau, the lake and the mountains.

The running trails take you to places with amazing vantage points! You can marvel at views of Lake Geneva or Lac Léman, the Léman plateau and the Vaudois and Bernoise pre-Alps .

‎‎There are four routes of varying degrees of intensity, so participants can power through and push themselves to their limits. Three of the races are named after four-legged mountain animals, while the newest race, the Tétras trail, is named after a mountain bird.