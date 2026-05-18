Jura Railways Steam Train
Jura Railways Steam Train
Are you bored with public transport as well? Always taking the same boring train, bus or tram? Well, if you are looking to broaden your horizons, the Chemins de fer du Jura has a solution for you, your family, your friends, and your colleagues.
The railway company from Switzerland is responsible for connecting people across the scenic Jura Mountains along the French-Swiss border. Aside from their basic railway network, the company has taken it upon itself to infest its customers with a bit of good old nostalgia.
Steam trains through the Jura Mountains
From May to October, historic steam trains will take you through the beautiful mountain terrain, giving the already scenic route a unique atmosphere. In four exciting formats, the CJ will take you on an adventure. From a staged robbery, with actors committed to their roles, following the train on horseback, over raclette on the train, to the special whisky experience.
Expect to be entertained with live music, delicious food and the breathtaking view out the window. Few activities lend themselves so well to being experienced together. Bring the family, bring your friends, or are you looking for something new to do with coworkers? Then hop on a steam train; there is something for everyone on board. (And if all fails, the bar is always ready to have you.)
New: the Clockmakers Train
The CJ's newest addition to their programme introduces the Clockmakers Train and the Clock Museum. The electric Clockmakers Train, built in 1953, takes you on an authentic journey to Le Noirmont, where you will be guided through the Clock Museum. The first tour of this kind is set to take place on October 17, 2026.
Plan your train ride today
All trains are accessible from the railway stations Pré-Petitjean and Saignelégier. Some offer to board at Le Noirmont or La Chx-de-Fonds. Check out where and when exactly your experience hits the rails on the Chemins de fer du Jura website. There is much to explore in the beautiful nature of the Jura Mountains. Make sure to book your travels soon, all reservations for private trains need to be made 8 weeks in advance!