Jura Railways Steam Train

Are you bored with public transport as well? Always taking the same boring train, bus or tram? Well, if you are looking to broaden your horizons, the Chemins de fer du Jura has a solution for you, your family, your friends, and your colleagues.

The railway company from Switzerland is responsible for connecting people across the scenic Jura Mountains along the French-Swiss border. Aside from their basic railway network, the company has taken it upon itself to infest its customers with a bit of good old nostalgia.

Steam trains through the Jura Mountains

From May to October, historic steam trains will take you through the beautiful mountain terrain, giving the already scenic route a unique atmosphere. In four exciting formats, the CJ will take you on an adventure. From a staged robbery, with actors committed to their roles, following the train on horseback, over raclette on the train, to the special whisky experience.

Expect to be entertained with live music, delicious food and the breathtaking view out the window. Few activities lend themselves so well to being experienced together. Bring the family, bring your friends, or are you looking for something new to do with coworkers? Then hop on a steam train; there is something for everyone on board. (And if all fails, the bar is always ready to have you.)