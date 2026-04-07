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Jazz Ascona

Jazz Ascona

Jazz Ascona

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Various locations Ascona
Free admission

Check out Jazz Ascona, the only festival outside of the United States that is officially supported by the city of New Orleans. Join in from June 26 - July 5 in Ascona, a town in southern Switzerland.

The Jazz Ascona Festival

The festival is one of the major international events that is dedicated to jazz, specifically New Orleans Jazz. The event attracts an avid audience that is enthusiastic about the niche New Orleans beat and the richness of southern rhythms. With Lake Maggiore and the Swiss mountains as the perfect background for a relaxing atmosphere, the festival offers a plethora of musical harmonies that feel even more magical on the shores of a stunning lake.

Music and more

Every day there will be almost 15 concerts a day with musical genres from New Orleans Jazz to Swing, Blues, R&B and Afro-American music. 

Aside from the live music, there will also be jam sessions for children, a parade almost every day, and various workshops relating to music. The festival will host the Swiss Jazz Awards ceremony, the Ascona Jazz Award, and the AET My Choice - Audience Award.

The line-up this year includes:

  • Tony Momrelle
  • Handmade Moments
  • Traktorkestar
  • Lana Janjanin Quartet
  • Pocketry
  • G-bone Roots Trio
  • Losone Smum 5tet
  • Trombone Shorty Foundation Brass Band

Attend the Jazz Ascona Festival

Interested in incredible jazz music? Head over to the Jazz Ascona Festival's official website for more information about the performances, how to access the location via public transportation, and all updates.

 

 

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