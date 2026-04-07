Check out Jazz Ascona, the only festival outside of the United States that is officially supported by the city of New Orleans. Join in from June 26 - July 5 in Ascona, a town in southern Switzerland.

The Jazz Ascona Festival

The festival is one of the major international events that is dedicated to jazz, specifically New Orleans Jazz. The event attracts an avid audience that is enthusiastic about the niche New Orleans beat and the richness of southern rhythms. With Lake Maggiore and the Swiss mountains as the perfect background for a relaxing atmosphere, the festival offers a plethora of musical harmonies that feel even more magical on the shores of a stunning lake.

Music and more

Every day there will be almost 15 concerts a day with musical genres from New Orleans Jazz to Swing, Blues, R&B and Afro-American music.

Aside from the live music, there will also be jam sessions for children, a parade almost every day, and various workshops relating to music. The festival will host the Swiss Jazz Awards ceremony, the Ascona Jazz Award, and the AET My Choice - Audience Award.