There can't be a more picturesque setting for a woodcarving competition than on the shore of Lake Brienz, in the Swiss canton of Bern. Come and watch the wood transform into art, and enjoy the evening programme of free music and entertainment.

The International Woodcarving Symposium Brienz

Now into its 14th year, the International Woodcarving Symposium in Brienz attracts some of the best woodcarvers from around the world. The organisers select only 20 of the very best applicants to take part, trying to ensure an interesting mix of styles and themes.

The sculptors start to arrive on Tuesday, and begin work on their sculpture in the fresh air by the quayside that afternoon. For the first two days, they are allowed to use chainsaws and other large equipment to roughly shape their work. However, from Thursday, only hammers and chisels are permitted. If you come and stay for a day or two, you can watch the sculptures take shape as they work on them. On Saturday is a prize-giving ceremony, but of course, we consider everyone taking part a winner!

Woodcarving in Brienz

There is a long tradition of woodcarving in Brienz, so the symposium couldn't be better located. Woodcarvings dating back to 506 have been found in Switzerland, and the Bernese Oberland was the centre of this craft for many centuries. Following the start of the Unspunnen festivals in 1805, a community celebration of local crafts and traditions, woodworking in the region became more refined and was sought after across the whole country.