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International Trucker & Country Festival

International Trucker & Country Festival

International Trucker & Country Festival

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Interlaken
Prices starting from 35 francs

Enjoy the essence of America at the International Trucker & Country Festival in the Swiss city and gateway to the Alps: Interlaken. Feel the spirit of the Wild West at this special event, due to take place from June 26-28.

Over 30 years of the International Trucker & Country Festival 

For three days, elite bands from "The States" perform alongside Swiss chart-toppers. The acts fill the outdoor stages with anything from Schlager to bluegrass rhythms, country rock, and much more. Along with music, there will be over a thousand trucks and motorbikes on display on the truck mile.

Days of music in Interlaken

The music programme is vast and jam-packed! Friday is all about Schlager, with a party atmosphere consisting of incredible international bands. Saturday is focused on American country, with performances from renowned US country artists.

The following are some of the marvellous musical groups to perform at the International Trucker & Country Festival:

  • Trauffer
  • Volxrox
  • Cash Muretta
  • Jesse Daniel
  • Midland

Aside from music, there will be a Western Village, which is essentially an authentic Wild West city. It consists of concert stages, grandiose saloons and fascinating shops - plus, this all takes place in the Bernese Oberland in Switzerland! There will also be line dancing stages and workshops for visitors to join in, along with Line Dancing XXL, which will entail line dancing in large formations.

Trucks for miles

Don’t just get lost in the incredible music and dancing; make sure to check out the Truck Mile with over a thousand trucks and motorbikes, an impressive display that you won’t find anywhere else in Switzerland. Truckers and enthusiasts gather here to exchange views and ideas, all the while enjoying the display of some of the finest rigs and motorbikes.

Plan your visit to the International Trucker & Country Festival

If you’re in the area of Interlaken at the end of June, be sure to check this festival out! Head over to the International Trucker & Country Festival official website for more information on the performers, tickets, how to access the location via public transportation, and all other updates.

Thumb image credit: Christian Betschart, courtesy of International Trucker & Country Festival 

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