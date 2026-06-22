Enjoy the essence of America at the International Trucker & Country Festival in the Swiss city and gateway to the Alps: Interlaken. Feel the spirit of the Wild West at this special event, due to take place from June 26-28.

Over 30 years of the International Trucker & Country Festival

For three days, elite bands from "The States" perform alongside Swiss chart-toppers. The acts fill the outdoor stages with anything from Schlager to bluegrass rhythms, country rock, and much more. Along with music, there will be over a thousand trucks and motorbikes on display on the truck mile.

Days of music in Interlaken

The music programme is vast and jam-packed! Friday is all about Schlager, with a party atmosphere consisting of incredible international bands. Saturday is focused on American country, with performances from renowned US country artists.

The following are some of the marvellous musical groups to perform at the International Trucker & Country Festival: