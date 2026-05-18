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International Lake Constance Week

International Lake Constance Week

International Lake Constance Week

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Lake Constance St. Gallen, Schaffhausen

Feel the sunshine on your face and the wind blow through your hair while enjoying the action in the harbour during International Lake Constance Week! Water sports, boat exhibitions, sailing and rowing bring colour to the lake that borders Switzerland, Germany and Austria. 

A sailing event that brings countries together

Around 1.000 athletes from the countries surrounding the lake, as well as from New Zealand, Scandinavia and Italy are expected to participate in regattas taking place during the International Lake Constance Week. Visitors won’t only be able to cheer during sailing competitions and marvel over 160 classic and modern sailing yachts, but they can also experience rowing up close during the rowing regatta!

Land programme of Lake Constance Week

During International Constance Week, there is a maritime exhibition and harbour market where visitors can stroll along the promenade and take in the sea air for free. Find nautical-themed accessories, attend concerts or watch model boat sailing demonstrations in between cheering on your favourite athletes. 

There is also a Ferris wheel at the harbour for families with kids to enjoy during the sailing event. Many shops are also open in the historic old town of Konstanz, Baden-Württemberg, so you can pick up a souvenir from your quick trip to Germany!

Plan your visit to the International Lake Constance Week

The sailing events take place on Lake Constance, and the supporting programme takes place in Konstanz, Germany. This is only a short walk from the Swiss border and is easy to reach by car or public transport. For more information about the event and how to get there from Switzerland, visit the official International Lake Constance Week website.

Thumb image credit: © MTK / Dagmar threshold

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