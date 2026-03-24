Let yourself become immersed in classical music at the Interlaken Classics Music Festival from April 2-21, 2026.

Can’t beat the classics

The Interlaken Classics Festival is a classical music festival that focuses on promoting fresh, young talent. The event's diversity is encapsulated in the maxim “Meet the classic stars of tomorrow today”. The concerts will take place at various locations in the Interlaken holiday region, providing visitors with a plethora of sounds from all around the world.

The main participants of this symphonic event are renowned youth orchestras, and the instrumental prodigies are accompanied by prolific conductors. Paired with the stunning landscape of the surrounding mountains, this is an event for all ages to enjoy.

Interlaken Classics Programme

Some of the events for the 2026 classical music festival are: