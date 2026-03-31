IamExpat Webinar: Launch Your Freelance or Online Business in Switzerland, 2026-Ready

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If you are an expat in Switzerland who wants to start or grow a freelance or online business in 2026 but never feel confident taking the next legal step because Google, forums, and AI keep giving you conflicting answers, this webinar is for you. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Legally She Can on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 5pm. Register now (it's free!) If you can't make it on the night, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar. Sign up for free! Don't miss the next IamExpat webinar! Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Time: 5pm-6pm

Title: Launch Your Freelance or Online Business in Switzerland, 2026-Ready

Presenters: Vena Verga-Danemar, founder of Legally She Can

Register now (free) Gain clear legal guidance about starting your business in Switzerland In this webinar, Vena Verga-Danemar, founder of Legally She Can, will cut through the noise and give you clear legal guidance so you can finally move forward in 2026 without stumbling over the rules.

Sign up for this webinar to learn: When it makes sense to “legally launch” your freelance or online business in Switzerland in 2026, and the key questions to answer before you do.

How to choose between a sole proprietorship and a GmbH as an expat-led service or digital business, and what actually changes for your risk and positioning.

What being “legally launched” really means when you serve Swiss and EU clients, so you know what to fix first and what can wait. You will leave with a realistic starting roadmap for 2026, knowing your first legal moves, your options for structure, and where you might want deeper support instead of more guesswork. Join the webinar and have your questions answered by an expert Join the webinar on January 13, 2026, from 5pm-6pm, and have your questions answered by an expert who understands both the law and the reality of building a small, trust-based business as an expat. Vena Verga-Danemar is a lawyer turned legal and business strategist and the founder of Legally She Can. She helps coaches, experts, and small business owners build trust-based, legally aligned businesses that are positioned for growth and truly irreplaceable in the AI age. With more than a decade of courtroom experience and real business ownership, she turns nuanced Swiss and EU rules into practical steps for expat-led service and digital businesses serving clients in Switzerland and the EU.

Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there. How does it work? Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices.