This August 8-10, experience the harmonious atmosphere of the Heitere Open Air Festival in the Swiss canton of Aargau.

An over 30-year-old tradition in the Swiss canton of Aargau

The Heitere Open Air Festival has been running since 1991 with a strong emphasis on international pop and rock music, but there is plenty of room for other genres and styles. Annually, the festival has over 35.000 festival goers that visit each year to enjoy and rock out for three unforgettable days. The festival grounds also contain a plethora of food stalls offering a variety of cuisines and options.

The artists at Heitere Open Air 2026

In previous years, there have been many renowned artists who have performed at this festival, including Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Taio Cruz, LMFAO, and many more. For the 2026 edition, the following are some of the artists that will be performing at the Heitere Open Air Festival:

Amaya Gloor

Nikotin

Samu Haber

Edb

Skip

Feine Sahne Fischfilet

Jule X & Friends

Bonez MC

Nervo

Bring the kids!

The Heitere Open Air Festival is a family-friendly festival. Children under 11 years of age get in for free, although of course they need to have an accompanying adult!