Heitere Open Air Festival
Heitere Open Air Festival
This August 8-10, experience the harmonious atmosphere of the Heitere Open Air Festival in the Swiss canton of Aargau.
An over 30-year-old tradition in the Swiss canton of Aargau
The Heitere Open Air Festival has been running since 1991 with a strong emphasis on international pop and rock music, but there is plenty of room for other genres and styles. Annually, the festival has over 35.000 festival goers that visit each year to enjoy and rock out for three unforgettable days. The festival grounds also contain a plethora of food stalls offering a variety of cuisines and options.
The artists at Heitere Open Air 2026
In previous years, there have been many renowned artists who have performed at this festival, including Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Taio Cruz, LMFAO, and many more. For the 2026 edition, the following are some of the artists that will be performing at the Heitere Open Air Festival:
- Amaya Gloor
- Nikotin
- Samu Haber
- Edb
- Skip
- Feine Sahne Fischfilet
- Jule X & Friends
- Bonez MC
- Nervo
Bring the kids!
The Heitere Open Air Festival is a family-friendly festival. Children under 11 years of age get in for free, although of course they need to have an accompanying adult!
While welcome everywhere, there is a dedicated area for kids aged between four and 12 to call home, with giant connect four, cornhole and ladder golf, ring toss and duck fishing, and even a real bowling alley. For the creative ones, there is also face painting and a crafting corner.
For older kids and also excitable adults, scattered throughout the festival are all kinds of fun games and activities. There is a slacklining area for the brave, and a mini golf course and table football for the competitive.
Attending the Heitere Open Air Festival
Interested in attending this fantastic music festival in Switzerland? Head over to the Heitere Open Air Festival official website for more information on camping accommodation, how to access the venue via public transportation, and more.