Bern's local mountain Gurten plays host to the aptly-named Gurtenfestival every year. The festival is a great mix of genres and gives four days of amazing entertainment in the fresh mountain air.

What is Gurtenfestival

First held way back in 1977 as an International Folk Festival, Gurtenfestival has since transformed into a four-day-long festival that celebrates popular music of all kinds and draws tens of thousands of visitors. However, it has still managed to retain the charm and laid-back atmosphere of a folk festival, even while people might be getting down to Burna Boy or the Chemical Brothers instead of some acoustic guitar.

One of the great features is that as well as world-class, international acts, they have the Forest Stage (Waldbühne) on which only Swiss artists play. As well as hosting the most popular Swiss artists around, they also have a competition every year to find the up-and-comers that might go on to stardom. Swing by and maybe see the next big thing!

Headliners for Gurtenfestival 2026

There are hundreds of artists playing over the course of the festival, and half the fun is finding new musicians that you never knew you needed in your life until you saw them live! However, it's always nice to know who the big hitters are. This year, the star names are: