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Buskers Bern is creative, it's explosive,it's dramatic, it's fun, it's magical... Quite simply, it's amazingly entertaining! Buskers Bern 2026 Come and experience the old city centre in Bern like you've never seen it before. This August 6-8, about eight main streets in the historic old city become awash with art, music, dancing, juggling, magic and performing of all kinds. There are 30 designated entertainment spots scattered through these streets, so you can wander from one thing to the next quickly and easily. The festival is free to enter, and the artists will pass the traditional hat around at the end for you to donate what you feel the performance was worth. Just four of the 30 locations in the festival are only accessible with a wristband. These are the crypts of the church of St. Peter and St. Paul, the bsd. school at Postgasse 66, Wäbere-Chäuer at Gerechtigkeitsgasse 68 and the Erlacherhof courtyard. Wristbands can be ordered in advance or bought on the day - they cost just 20 Swiss francs for access on all three days, or 30 Swiss francs for a supporter's "Solidarity" wristband.

In addition to this, the late-night Buskershaus in the Kornhausforum can only be entered with either a Solidarity festival wristband for free, a regular wristband and a further 10 Swiss franc payment per night or for 20 Swiss francs per night. Photo credit: Arctic Ensemble, Buskers Bern Family fun On Friday and Saturday, the Münsterplatform hosts the children's programme. Running from 3pm to a bedtime-busting midnight, this stage is full of activities and performances to enchant and amaze kids from the age of about three years old. They can get their faces painted, make a mobile from old motor parts, craft some beautiful paper art, make their own juggling balls, watch a fairytale take place in front of them and so much more!

Photo credit: Electric Circus, Buskers Bern On Postgasse, the Youth Stage takes over at 6pm every day. This is a special programme put together by young people, for young people, featuring young people! There's also a cosy lounge and bar area for youths to meet and mingle. Get involved! The Bazaar section of the programme, taking place on the Münsterplatform, is for those who can't just watch but have to do! Help the performers solve a murder in space, create your own aromatherapy oils, have a psychedelic portrait of yourself drawn or have your palm read and find out about your innermost self. There's a whole range of ways to get creative yourself and learn something new.

Photo credit: Compagnie Progéniture, Buskers Bern Dance your socks off Musicians will be playing all through the festival, with every kind of genre and instrument you can think of available to see! The Buskershaus in the Kornhausforum is the late-night side of the festival. Here you'll find weird and wacky bands who know how to put on a show! They will kick off at 12.30am, as the rest of the festival is packing up for the day, and play until the small hours. putting on a show you won't forget in a hurry. Photo credit: HENGE, Buskers Bern Food and drink There are approximately 60 food and drink stands taking part in the festival, so you won't be going hungry. Food from around the world is represented here, including Greek, Tibetan, Taiwanese, Spanish, German, Ethiopian and Afghan. Of course, your favourite Swiss dishes will be here too! Braue­rei Tram­de­pot have also created a special Buskers Beer, available exclusively at the festival, so maybe you'll find a new favourite Swiss beer! Getting to Buskers Bern Bern is well connected to many other Swiss cities, being reachable by train in an hour from Zurich and in one to two hours from Basel, Geneva, Lucerne or Lausanne. Arriving by public transport is recommended as 70.000 visitors are expected over the three days, and those driving in will encounter traffic and struggle to park. Photo credit: Teatro Pavana, Buskers Bern Buying tickets for Buskers Bern Wristbands are available in advance from the Buskers Bern website, or you can buy them from the information desks at the festival itself. While they have useful information on their website about how to get there and what you might expect, a detailed programme is only available in their printed programme, which you get when you buy a wristband. Don't forget to tip the artists, whether you buy a wristband or not. The festival covers their costs for performing, but their fees are paid exclusively by their audiences, so make sure you're feeling generous when you go! Thumb photo credit: Buskers Bern