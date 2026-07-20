Get ready for a colourful celebration of love, diversity and equality as Bern Pride, the annual LGBTQ+ event, returns to the beautiful city of Bern. This eagerly anticipated extravaganza is set for July 25, 2026, transforming the heart of the Swiss de facto capital into a hub of joy and acceptance. With its rich history and progressive values, Bern is the perfect backdrop for this celebration of unity.

Brace yourself for a dazzling display at Bern Pride

The highlight of Bern Pride is undoubtedly the lively parade, scheduled to take place on July 25. Brace yourself for a dazzling display of colourful floats, extravagant costumes and exuberant participants marching through the streets of Bern. The parade will wind its way through the heart of the old city, offering spectators the chance to cheer on the participants and revel in the joyous atmosphere.

Beyond the parade, Bern Pride offers a diverse range of events and activities that cater to all tastes and interests. From educational workshops and panel discussions to engaging art exhibitions and film screenings, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can immerse yourself in the richness and warmth of the LGBTQ+ community and discover inspiring stories of resilience and empowerment.

Street parties, live performances and pop-up celebrations in Bern

In addition to the official events, Bern Pride extends its vibrant spirit throughout the city with various street parties, live performances and pop-up celebrations. You'll have the opportunity to explore the city's charming neighbourhoods, with each offering its unique flavour by embracing the spirit of inclusion. Indulge in delicious culinary delights at the food stalls, browse through the diverse vendor booths and dance the night away at the lively after-parties.