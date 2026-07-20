Bern Pride
Bern Pride
Get ready for a colourful celebration of love, diversity and equality as Bern Pride, the annual LGBTQ+ event, returns to the beautiful city of Bern. This eagerly anticipated extravaganza is set for July 25, 2026, transforming the heart of the Swiss de facto capital into a hub of joy and acceptance. With its rich history and progressive values, Bern is the perfect backdrop for this celebration of unity.
Brace yourself for a dazzling display at Bern Pride
The highlight of Bern Pride is undoubtedly the lively parade, scheduled to take place on July 25. Brace yourself for a dazzling display of colourful floats, extravagant costumes and exuberant participants marching through the streets of Bern. The parade will wind its way through the heart of the old city, offering spectators the chance to cheer on the participants and revel in the joyous atmosphere.
Beyond the parade, Bern Pride offers a diverse range of events and activities that cater to all tastes and interests. From educational workshops and panel discussions to engaging art exhibitions and film screenings, there is something for everyone to enjoy. You can immerse yourself in the richness and warmth of the LGBTQ+ community and discover inspiring stories of resilience and empowerment.
Street parties, live performances and pop-up celebrations in Bern
In addition to the official events, Bern Pride extends its vibrant spirit throughout the city with various street parties, live performances and pop-up celebrations. You'll have the opportunity to explore the city's charming neighbourhoods, with each offering its unique flavour by embracing the spirit of inclusion. Indulge in delicious culinary delights at the food stalls, browse through the diverse vendor booths and dance the night away at the lively after-parties.
What sets Bern Pride apart is its unwavering commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees. The event promotes a culture of respect, understanding and acceptance, creating a space where individuals can freely express their authentic selves and celebrate their identities.
So mark your calendars and have an unforgettable experience at Bern Pride. Celebrate love, equality and diversity in a city renowned for its beauty and progressive values. Come together with like-minded individuals, make lifelong connections and be part of a movement that strives for a more inclusive world. Let your true colours shine at Bern Pride!
Plan your visit to Bern Pride
Getting to Bern Pride couldn't be easier. The city boasts excellent transport connections, making it accessible to both local residents and visitors from afar. Whether you choose to arrive by train, bus, or even from abroad, Bern offers convenient connections and ensures a hassle-free journey.
Once you've arrived, you'll find that the festivities are spread across various iconic locations throughout the city, creating a truly immersive experience. Don't forget to prepare for any kind of weather - sun hats and umbrellas all round! Check out the Bern Pride website for more information.