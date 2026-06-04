Attend the Greenfield Festival this June 11-13 in Interlaken, Switzerland, to view some of the coolest bands put on spectacular performances.

Greenfield Festival in Interlaken

The Greenfield Festival is an annual rock music festival held in the Swiss city of Interlaken in the canton of Bern. With the stunning mountains surrounding the venue, this event is fantastic for music and nature lovers. Paired with gorgeous summer weather, the festival is a great opportunity to go camping or stay in a luxurious hotel.

Artists at Greenfield Festival

Some of the artists performing for the Greenfield Festival 2024 are:

The Offspring

Volbeat Volbeat

Three Days Grace

Destroy Boys

Sabation

Bad Omens

Architects

A Day to Remember

Breaking Benjamin

Alter Bridge

Catch the 2026 Greenfield Festival

Interested in being at this incredible festival? Head over to the official Greenfield Festival website for more information about tickets, accommodation, and access via public transportation.