Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Greenfield Festival

Greenfield Festival

Greenfield Festival

-
Interlaken
Tickets starting from 160 Swiss Francs

Attend the Greenfield Festival this June 11-13 in Interlaken, Switzerland, to view some of the coolest bands put on spectacular performances.

Greenfield Festival in Interlaken

The Greenfield Festival is an annual rock music festival held in the Swiss city of Interlaken in the canton of Bern. With the stunning mountains surrounding the venue, this event is fantastic for music and nature lovers. Paired with gorgeous summer weather, the festival is a great opportunity to go camping or stay in a luxurious hotel.

Artists at Greenfield Festival 

Some of the artists performing for the Greenfield Festival 2024 are:

  • The Offspring
  • Volbeat Volbeat
  • Three Days Grace
  • Destroy Boys
  • Sabation
  • Bad Omens
  • Architects
  • A Day to Remember
  • Breaking Benjamin
  • Alter Bridge

Catch the 2026 Greenfield Festival

Interested in being at this incredible festival? Head over to the official Greenfield Festival website for more information about tickets, accommodation, and access via public transportation.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Pathé Expat Night
Pathé Balexert | Pathé Dietlikon | Pathé Mall of Switzerland
ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English
-
The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
IamExpat Webinar: Start Investing in Switzerland in 5 Simple Steps for Expats
Online
Dylan Moran live stand-up comedy show in Geneva and Zurich
-
Uptown & Theater Spirgarten
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout SwitzerlandSwiss cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.