This year's edition of the exciting Grand Prix Winterthur takes place on May 31, 2026, in Winterthur. Athletes and running enthusiasts of all ages and levels, not only from Winterthur and other parts of Canton Zurich, but also from other Swiss cities, are in for a challenging but rewarding running event across both urban and rural landscapes.

Running races in urban and rural Winterthur

The organisers of the event are enthusiastic about the amazing running trails in the Winterthur region, both in the city and the countryside. They have devised amazing running routes that cross the city and its surrounding area, an absolute treat for dedicated athletes, no matter the weather. ‎‎

The race courses take you to places with amazing vistas, so while you're running, you can marvel at views of the city, the river and the surrounding countryside. There are three routes of varying intensities for adults, so participants can power through and reach their personal best, along with a youth run and a kids' run.

Here are the races: