Grand Prix Winterthur
Grand Prix Winterthur
This year's edition of the exciting Grand Prix Winterthur takes place on May 31, 2026, in Winterthur. Athletes and running enthusiasts of all ages and levels, not only from Winterthur and other parts of Canton Zurich, but also from other Swiss cities, are in for a challenging but rewarding running event across both urban and rural landscapes.
Running races in urban and rural Winterthur
The organisers of the event are enthusiastic about the amazing running trails in the Winterthur region, both in the city and the countryside. They have devised amazing running routes that cross the city and its surrounding area, an absolute treat for dedicated athletes, no matter the weather.
The race courses take you to places with amazing vistas, so while you're running, you can marvel at views of the city, the river and the surrounding countryside. There are three routes of varying intensities for adults, so participants can power through and reach their personal best, along with a youth run and a kids' run.
Here are the races:
- Half marathon
- 10 kilometres
- 5 kilometres
- Youth Run
- Kids' Run
- Mini Run
- Piccoli Run
Information for the race participants of the Grand Prix Winterthur
The bib collection for the runners starts from 7 am on the day of the event. Below are the start times for each race:
Half marathon
- Distance: 21,1 kilometres
- Departure: 10am
- Post-race podium announcements: 1.30pm
- Runners must be at least 16 years old
10-kilometre race
- Distance: 10 kilometres
- Departure: 11.30am
- Post-race podium announcements: 1.30pm
- Runners must be at least 14 years old
5-kilometre race
- Distance: 5 kilometres
- Departure: 10.30am
- Post-race podium announcements: 11.30am
- Runners must be at least 12 years old
Youth race
- Distance: 1,6 kilometres
- Departure: 10.35 am
- Post-race podium announcements: 11am
- Runners must be 12-14 years old
Kids' race
- Distance: 1 kilometre
- Departure: Various races starting between 9.35am and 9.50am
- Post-race podium announcements: 11am
- For kids ages 8-11 years old
Mini and Piccoli race
- Distance: 0,6 kilometres
- Departure: Various races starting between 9.15am and 9.30am
- Post-race podium announcements: 11am
- For kids aged up to 7 years old
Prepare for the race and meet other runners
The Cosy Pacers, Winterthur’s running community, is not only taking part in the Grand Prix Winterthur, but they are also offering group running preparation sessions in the run-up to the race. So, look them up, get in touch and start preparing for the race of a lifetime while connecting with other runners.
Enjoy the Grand Prix Winterthur side events
Runners and spectators can bask in the lively atmosphere surrounding the Grand Prix Winterthur. The post-race podium announcements take place along with fun side-events, so family, friends and supporters can enjoy an atmospheric day out, listening to music and enjoying great food and drink together.
Plan your visit to Grand Prix Winterthur
Whether you're a runner or a spectator, plan your day at the start and finish line, where you can get into the spirit of the Grand Prix Winterthur and cheer on the runners! Plan your way to the city centre, whether you're driving or arriving by public transport. Find out more and sign up on the Grand Prix Winterthur website.