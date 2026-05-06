Are you a runner who loves high-speed thrills and exhilarating competition, or a spectator looking for a fun day out? Then mark your calendar for the 44th Grand Prix Bern, the ultimate running event in Switzerland!

The ultimate Swiss running race

This annual race takes place in the charming city of Bern, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its stunning architecture, picturesque streets, historical sites and vibrant culture. The Grand Prix Bern is more than just a race - it’s a celebration of the sport, the city and the Swiss way of life.

But what makes the Grand Prix Bern so special? For starters, the course is one of the most scenic and challenging in Europe. Runners will race through the historic Old Town, across the iconic Kornhaus Bridge and along the banks of the River Aare. With thousands of spectators lining the streets, you’ll feel like a true champion as you cross the finish line.

But the Grand Prix Bern isn’t just for elite runners. Participants of all skill levels can choose from a variety of distances, including a 10-mile run, a 4,7 kilometre run through the old town and a 1,6-kilometre race for beginner runners and kids. With plenty of aid stations and cheering crowds along the way, you’ll have all the support you need to achieve your personal best.