Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon
Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon
For the hardcore marathon runners and hikers out there, the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon is one of the most challenging marathons in Europe, making participants run a whopping 1.9km uphill as it progresses!
Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon
Starting in the lowest valley in Switzerland, in the village of St Niklaus, and ending on the Riffelberg on Gornergrat, some 1.469m higher up, the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon takes in some of the most spectacular Swiss scenery. Zermatt and its surroundings are some of the most beautiful places in the world, and the finish line on Gornergrat reveals a commanding view of the 29 other peaks that surround the mountain. And, of course, the mighty Matterhorn is there, looking over it all!
Race options
For those who want to participate, there are several race options available. The half-marathon and the marathon are self-explanatory at 21,1km and 42,2km respectively. The ultra-marathon is almost 3,5km longer than the marathon, at 45.595km, and gives the really fit and determined runners the opportunity to run to the very top of Gornergrat.
Image credit: Pascal Supersaxo
Viewing train
While there are other mountain marathons in Switzerland (are you all mad, isn't one enough?!), the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon does have something rather unusual for the viewers, rather than the runners. A special version of the Matterhorn-Gotthard-Bahn mountain train will leave at the same time as the runners, and cruise up alongside them. This is a great chance for people to support their friends and family, and also take some incredible photos!
Getting to Zermatt
From Friday to Sunday of the race weekend, all runners get free use of the following public transport routes:
- Brig–St.Niklaus–Zermatt (MGBahn)
- St. Niklaus–Grächen (Postal)
- Zermatt–Gornergrat (GGB)
- Zermatt–Sunnegga (Zermatt Mountain Funicular)
Zermatt is car-free, so while it is possible to drive to the marathon, you need to park 5km away in Täsch and get one of the shuttle trains to Zermatt.
Further information on the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon
You can find out all about the marathon and register to take part on the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon website. Registration opens each year in August, but places usually remain available until quite near the start date, which is always the first weekend in July.
Thumb image credit: Pascal Supersaxo