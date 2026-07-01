For the hardcore marathon runners and hikers out there, the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon is one of the most challenging marathons in Europe, making participants run a whopping 1.9km uphill as it progresses!

Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon

Starting in the lowest valley in Switzerland, in the village of St Niklaus, and ending on the Riffelberg on Gornergrat, some 1.469m higher up, the Gornergrat Zermatt Marathon takes in some of the most spectacular Swiss scenery. Zermatt and its surroundings are some of the most beautiful places in the world, and the finish line on Gornergrat reveals a commanding view of the 29 other peaks that surround the mountain. And, of course, the mighty Matterhorn is there, looking over it all!

Race options

For those who want to participate, there are several race options available. The half-marathon and the marathon are self-explanatory at 21,1km and 42,2km respectively. The ultra-marathon is almost 3,5km longer than the marathon, at 45.595km, and gives the really fit and determined runners the opportunity to run to the very top of Gornergrat.

Image credit: Pascal Supersaxo