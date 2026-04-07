Garage Bigler is back with its fourth annual rock 'n' roll festival, bringing that 1950s American vibe to Geneva.

Garage Bigler Rock

A garage may not be the kind of place that immediately springs to mind when planning a fun day out, but Garage Bigler in Satigny, just outside Geneva, is trying to change that! Every September for the last four years, they have organised a whole day of live music, dancing, food and shows to take visitors back to a time when Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly were still breaking musical moulds.

There will be classic American diner food, such as burgers, chips and shakes, and a huge dance floor so everyone can get up and jive.

Finally, the road outside will be closed off for a vintage car show. If you've got a Chevrolet or Corvette or other classic car you want to show off, just turn up in it and take part, and if you don't, come along and dream of owning one!