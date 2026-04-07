Garage Bigler Rock
Garage Bigler Rock
Garage Bigler is back with its fourth annual rock 'n' roll festival, bringing that 1950s American vibe to Geneva.
Garage Bigler Rock
A garage may not be the kind of place that immediately springs to mind when planning a fun day out, but Garage Bigler in Satigny, just outside Geneva, is trying to change that! Every September for the last four years, they have organised a whole day of live music, dancing, food and shows to take visitors back to a time when Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly were still breaking musical moulds.
There will be classic American diner food, such as burgers, chips and shakes, and a huge dance floor so everyone can get up and jive.
Finally, the road outside will be closed off for a vintage car show. If you've got a Chevrolet or Corvette or other classic car you want to show off, just turn up in it and take part, and if you don't, come along and dream of owning one!
The lineup
- The Operators: Original 50s & 60s vinyl DJs
- The Brandy Snaps: Rock ‘n' roll, rhythm & blues, boogie-woogie and western swing!
- R'Cats: Rockabilly from Lyon
- The Martians: Rockabilly from outer space!
Attending Garage Bigler Rock
The garage is situated along Route de la Maison-Carrée, between Satigny and Geneva. There is free parking for those driving out, and bus line 73 stops at Camping Bois de Bay, just a few minutes walk from the event, so arriving by public transport is an option. The bus line runs between Zimeysa and Satigny train stations so it's easy to get to.
The whole event is free and no tickets are needed. You can read more about the day and the lineup on the Geneva visitor information website.