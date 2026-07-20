This August, explore and lose yourself in boat stages and eclectic music at the FLOSS Festival on the shores of the Rhine River in Basel.

The beauty of the FLOSS Festival

Experience a Mediterranean festival mood with performances on a main floating stage with a sail-shaped canopy. Well-known bands and artists entertain up to 50.000 visitors from Switzerland and abroad at this highly unique festival. Enjoy the lovely Swiss weather while appreciating the vast array of music and cuisine on offer.

The festival features a variety of incredible sounds, with anything from deep bluesy jazz music to heavy rock and roll beats. Music of all languages and harmonies is loved at this beautiful event.

You can sit on the promenade to watch the bands for free or pay to reserve seats on skiffs that can get up close to the live music on the water.