Come and enjoy a sensational show at Basel Tattoo every summer. Whatever the weather, the historic Kaserne Basel puts on open-air displays of brass bands, bagpipers and folk dances to amaze and entertain.

Basel Tattoo

Since starting in 2006, Basel Tattoo has swiftly grown to be one of the largest tattoos in the world, second only to the world-famous Edinburgh Tattoo. Elite-level military bands will perform for thousands of people every night from July 17-25. As well as making great music, they will be in dress uniform, and they know how to put on a show.

Intricate dance moves and glow-in-the-dark instruments are just some of the ways the performers shake things up and bring magic to the arena.

For two hours every night, they play classic military tunes, folk songs and covers of modern pop songs. This year's tattoo includes bands from the USA, Ireland, Scotland and, of course, several home-grown Swiss talents, among others.