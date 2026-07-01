Basel Tattoo
Basel Tattoo
Come and enjoy a sensational show at Basel Tattoo every summer. Whatever the weather, the historic Kaserne Basel puts on open-air displays of brass bands, bagpipers and folk dances to amaze and entertain.
Basel Tattoo
Since starting in 2006, Basel Tattoo has swiftly grown to be one of the largest tattoos in the world, second only to the world-famous Edinburgh Tattoo. Elite-level military bands will perform for thousands of people every night from July 17-25. As well as making great music, they will be in dress uniform, and they know how to put on a show.
Intricate dance moves and glow-in-the-dark instruments are just some of the ways the performers shake things up and bring magic to the arena.
For two hours every night, they play classic military tunes, folk songs and covers of modern pop songs. This year's tattoo includes bands from the USA, Ireland, Scotland and, of course, several home-grown Swiss talents, among others.
Basel Tattoo Parade
On Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 2pm, the Basel Tattoo Parade will set off from Bäumleingasse. As over 120.000 visitors line the streets to watch and cheer, the 1.000 performers will march in their finery through Basel, making incredible music as they go.
A day out for the kids
On Saturday, July 25, it's Basel Tattoo Children's Day! From 1.30pm until 3.30 pm, children are allowed to meet the participants and get their hands on some instruments. You can find out if your child is a gifted bagpipe player or has a knack for the trombone! Ice creams and other refreshments are available, and entry is free.
Out on the streets
The Tattoo doesn't just confine itself to the Kaserne and the parade. Kasernenstrasse and Klybeckstrasse around the Kaserne are closed to traffic and full of stalls. Come down and try some delicious street food and enjoy a mini-festival atmosphere. Tattoo Street is free to enter and open until 1am!
Attending the Basel Tattoo
The Tattoo itself takes place in the Basel Kaserne, which is easily reached by public transport. Tram lines 8 and 17 go directly to the Kaserne stop, while trams 14 and 15 and bus lines 31, 34 and 38 go to the Claraplatz stop just a 5-minute walk away. Basel is well-connected by train to other cities in Switzerland, such as Zurich and Bern.
You do not need a ticket for the parade, the street market or the children's day. You do need a ticket for an arena show, and you can get these from the Basel Tattoo website.
Video credit: Youtube / Basel Tattoo