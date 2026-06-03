Surround yourself with superb classical music in an iconic village in the mountains! Classical music fans won't want to miss out on the 53rd edition of Festival Musikdorf Ernen ("Ernen Music Village"), in the historic village in Canton Valais in the Swiss Alps.

Outstanding classical music at Festival Musikdorf Ernen

At the award-winning Festival Musikdorf Ernen, classical music enthusiasts are sure to enjoy themselves wholeheartedly thanks to the first-rate musicians playing masterworks by both well-known greats such as Bach, Mozart and Haydn, as well as lesser-known composers. There's also lots of jazz and baroque music, providing an amazingly varied festival programme for the summer!

Festival Musikdorf Ernen is an international music event where eminent players perform alongside emerging young musicians. The festival is celebrated because it attracts legendary figures in the classical music world to its stage, while fostering talent for the next generation of music professionals.

Talented music students take part in the Festival Musikdorf Ernen masterclasses, where they are tutored by some of the foremost musicians in the world, performing alongside them in the festival orchestra. Festival Musikdorf Ernen concerts take place at various venues, but the two main ones are the Church of St. George and the Tellenhaus, a town hall named after the Swiss national hero Wilhelm Tell.