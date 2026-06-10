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Festi’neuch

Festi’neuch

Festi’neuch

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Neuchatel
Various prices

The Festi’neuch is an open-air festival that brings the latest hits in the realm of rock, pop, reggae, electro and world music to Switzerland every June. It takes place each year in Neuchâtel, the capital of the Neuchâtel canton, which lies in the French-speaking region of Switzerland

The gorgeous Festi’neuch Festival

The diverse music scene has the perfect setting on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel, and it consists of over 40 concerts and has over 35.000 festival-goers annually. This contemporary festival has become one of the most popular events in the French-speaking regions of Switzerland due to its assorted palette of sounds and harmonies.

Artists at Festi’neuch

Some of the artists that will be performing for the Festi’neuch Festival this year are Bruno, ⁠Diane, ⁠Kathleen, ⁠Nathan & Clara, Adèle Castillon, Asfar, Shamsi, Ben Mazué, Bamby, Feu! Chatterton, Fishbach and more.

Attending the 2026 Festi’neuch Festival

Excited to see marvellous contemporary music on a gorgeous Swiss lake? Check out the Festi’neuch official website for more information on tickets, how to access the location via public transportation, accommodation and more.

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