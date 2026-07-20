Estivale Open Air is one of the most exciting and dynamic lakeside open-air pop music concerts in Switzerland. The festival has been happening each year in Estavayer-le-Lac since 1991 and attracts high-calibre pop, rap, electronic dance music and hiphop acts, mostly from the French-speaking world.

An upbeat and scenic lakeside festival

Estivale Open Air takes place on a scenic peninsula on the lake at Place Nova Friburgo, on the southern shores of Lake Neuchâtel. It's not only about amazing music; experiencing Estivale Open Air is incredibly beautiful and atmospheric, with unbeatable natural surroundings by the lake, with the historic town and mountains nearby. Festival-goers can stroll around the network of stalls and food stands and take in the upbeat outdoor ambience.

Estivale Open Air 2026 line-up

Here is the Estivale Open Air 2026 line-up:

Gims

Youssoupha

Marie Jay

Etienne Machine

Miillyrose

Amélie Daniel

Bob Sinclar

Dub Inc

Aime Simone

Bilal Hassani

Enjoy your surroundings in Estavayer-le-Lac

While in Estavayer, you won't be able to miss the sights and attractions! The town and its surrounding area are known for their ancient chapels and castles, not to mention the stunning lake. Not only that, but the entire old town of Estavayer-le-Lac itself is listed on the Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites, and a few additional buildings have been deemed historical sites of national significance. If water sports are more your thing, it's the place to be, thanks to the lake!