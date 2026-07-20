Estivale Open Air
Estivale Open Air
Estivale Open Air is one of the most exciting and dynamic lakeside open-air pop music concerts in Switzerland. The festival has been happening each year in Estavayer-le-Lac since 1991 and attracts high-calibre pop, rap, electronic dance music and hiphop acts, mostly from the French-speaking world.
An upbeat and scenic lakeside festival
Estivale Open Air takes place on a scenic peninsula on the lake at Place Nova Friburgo, on the southern shores of Lake Neuchâtel. It's not only about amazing music; experiencing Estivale Open Air is incredibly beautiful and atmospheric, with unbeatable natural surroundings by the lake, with the historic town and mountains nearby. Festival-goers can stroll around the network of stalls and food stands and take in the upbeat outdoor ambience.
Estivale Open Air 2026 line-up
Here is the Estivale Open Air 2026 line-up:
- Gims
- Youssoupha
- Marie Jay
- Etienne Machine
- Miillyrose
- Amélie Daniel
- Bob Sinclar
- Dub Inc
- Aime Simone
- Bilal Hassani
Enjoy your surroundings in Estavayer-le-Lac
While in Estavayer, you won't be able to miss the sights and attractions! The town and its surrounding area are known for their ancient chapels and castles, not to mention the stunning lake. Not only that, but the entire old town of Estavayer-le-Lac itself is listed on the Inventory of Swiss Heritage Sites, and a few additional buildings have been deemed historical sites of national significance. If water sports are more your thing, it's the place to be, thanks to the lake!
There is no camping at the festival, but the Estivale Open Air festival website offers many suggestions for different accommodation options for anyone who wants to stay over, from campsites to swish hotels and everything in between.
Plan your visit to Estivale Open Air
Get your tickets and plan your trip to Estavayer-le-Lac for Estivale Open Air. Public transportation is advised, and there are loads of options - you can even arrive by public boat! The festival site is easily accessible on foot or by bus from the SBB train station.
You can get a direct train there from other Swiss cities like Fribourg, Lausanne, Yverdon-les-Bains, Neuchâtel, and Murten, and there are specially devised trains for festival-goers to those cities, leaving between 2am and 3am each night of the festival.