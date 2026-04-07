Engadin Skimarathon
Engadin Skimarathon
It’s time for the 56th Engadin Skimarathon on March 8, the largest cross-country skiing event in Switzerland, and the second largest in the world. Engadin region, renowned for its popular ski resorts and winter tourism, is the ideal location for such a thrilling endurance event that gathers high-calibre athletes together each year.
The main race takes place on March 8, and there are additional races as well as side events, with the opening ceremony kicking off on February 28. Not only is there the major 42 km race, but also the Engadin Half-Marathon, Engadin Women’s Race, and Engadin Night Race.
Ski your way through the Engadin
The Engadin Skimarathon was established in 1969 and has been an annual event ever since. Thousands of participants ski down the route from Maloja to S-chanf on the second Sunday of March. The event attracts around 14.000 cross-country fans from over 65 nations that gather in the Grisons High Valley.
The marathon route is over 42 km long, and it starts from Maloja. It passes through many notable landmarks in the mountains, including Sils Maria, Silvaplana, St. Moritz, Pontresina, Samedan, Bever, Madulain, Zuoz, until it finally ends at S-chanf.
The event is not only for athletes - ski fans, spectators, and their families and friends are also welcome to come and join in the fun at the side events in Pontresina, which include product presentations, consultations and tests, tastings, workshops, fan and souvenir sales, competitions, entertainment, games, a concert and more.
Skiing races at the Engadin Skimarathon
The event comprises several different races:
- Engadin Ski Marathon (42 km), March 8
- Engadin Half Marathon (21 km), March 8
- Engadin Women's Race (17 km), March 1
- Engadin Night Race (17 km), March 5
Pack your skis and plan your visit to the Engadin Skimarathon!
Excited about the prospect of competing in the amazing Engadin Skimarathon, or looking forward to supporting the participants as a spectator? The official Engadin Skimarathon website details all information pertaining to tickets, weather, accommodation, and any other news. It's easy to get to the area from other Swiss cities or cantons, whether you are coming by public transportation or driving.