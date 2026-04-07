It’s time for the 56th Engadin Skimarathon on March 8, the largest cross-country skiing event in Switzerland, and the second largest in the world. Engadin region, renowned for its popular ski resorts and winter tourism, is the ideal location for such a thrilling endurance event that gathers high-calibre athletes together each year.

The main race takes place on March 8, and there are additional races as well as side events, with the opening ceremony kicking off on February 28. Not only is there the major 42 km race, but also the Engadin Half-Marathon, Engadin Women’s Race, and Engadin Night Race.

Ski your way through the Engadin

The Engadin Skimarathon was established in 1969 and has been an annual event ever since. Thousands of participants ski down the route from Maloja to S-chanf on the second Sunday of March. The event attracts around 14.000 cross-country fans from over 65 nations that gather in the Grisons High Valley.

The marathon route is over 42 km long, and it starts from Maloja. It passes through many notable landmarks in the mountains, including Sils Maria, Silvaplana, St. Moritz, Pontresina, Samedan, Bever, Madulain, Zuoz, until it finally ends at S-chanf.